Lubbock man accused of sexually abusing child while lying in bed, court records say

By Caitlyn Rooney,

4 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — Christian Laird, 37, of Lubbock, was charged with two counts of Indecency with a Child with Sexual Contact, according to court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Tuesday.

According to court documents, Laird and his victim knew each other.

‘I killed them’: Suspect thought he killed people in Lubbock game room shooting

Court records stated that the victim was allowed to spend the night at another residence and was asleep in bed when she woke up to Laird next to her. According to court documents, the victim said she felt Laird touch her body on top her shorts. Later that same day, court records stated that Laird continued to touch the victim inappropriately over her clothes.

As of Tuesday, Laird remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds that totaled just over $129,600.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

