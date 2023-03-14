Open in App
Quincy, IL
See more from this location?
truecrimedaily

Former 'Family Feud' contestant accused of killing estranged wife

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t15tC_0lIv3ptO00

QUINCY, Ill. (TCD) -- A 39-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly fatally shooting his 41-year-old estranged wife, who was a mother of three.

According to a press conference held by the Quincy Police Department, on Feb. 23, Rebecca Bliefnick was found shot to death in her home on Kentucky Road. An investigation was subsequently launched by police, who worked alongside lead trial attorney Josh Jones and assistant state’s attorney Laura Keck.

Weeks after the discovery, on Monday, March 13, police arrested Timothy Bliefnick in connection with Rebecca’s shooting death. He was booked into the Adams County Jail on two counts of first-degree murder and home invasion without bond.

According to court records reviewed by the Muddy River News, since February 2021, the victim and suspect were in the process of getting a divorce.

In a statement, police said, "This brutal crime has had the Quincy community on edge and our residents living in fear."

Police continued, "To Ms. Bliefnick’s family, nothing we do as a police department will ever bring Rebecca back to you and her three boys. All we can do is use our tools, talents and every available resource to bring you justice. Our thoughts and prayers remain with you."

In 2020, Timothy Bliefnick competed on "Family Feud."

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more, and don’t forget to follow us on TikTok.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Quincy, IL newsLocal Quincy, IL
‘Family Feud’ Contestant Charged With Murdering His Wife
Quincy, IL5 days ago
Estranged husband of homicide victim charged with murder
Quincy, IL6 days ago
Becky Bliefnick murder: Illinois police arrest estranged husband in nurse's shooting death
Quincy, IL6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
First of Three Mt. Sterling Prison Guards Sentenced to 20 Years in 2018 Inmate Death
Mount Sterling, IL3 days ago
Rebecca Bliefnick's family thankful for QPD's tireless work for 'justice'
Quincy, IL6 days ago
Keokuk man arrested for alleged involvement in 'large-scale trafficking'
Keokuk, IA5 days ago
Task Force gets Keokuk man on felony charges
Keokuk, IA4 days ago
Woman now charged with homicide in bridge crash
Gladstone, IL9 days ago
Adams County, Ill., paramedic arrested in Monroe City for possession of morphine, drug paraphernalia
Monroe City, MO9 days ago
‘You sit here remorseless for what you’ve done’: Quincy teen sentenced to 27 years in prison for killing grandfather
Quincy, IL11 days ago
QPD Blotter for March 12, 2023
Quincy, IL6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy