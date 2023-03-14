Former 'Family Feud' contestant accused of killing estranged wife

QUINCY, Ill. (TCD) -- A 39-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly fatally shooting his 41-year-old estranged wife, who was a mother of three.

According to a press conference held by the Quincy Police Department, on Feb. 23, Rebecca Bliefnick was found shot to death in her home on Kentucky Road. An investigation was subsequently launched by police, who worked alongside lead trial attorney Josh Jones and assistant state’s attorney Laura Keck.

Weeks after the discovery, on Monday, March 13, police arrested Timothy Bliefnick in connection with Rebecca’s shooting death. He was booked into the Adams County Jail on two counts of first-degree murder and home invasion without bond.

According to court records reviewed by the Muddy River News, since February 2021, the victim and suspect were in the process of getting a divorce.

In a statement, police said, "This brutal crime has had the Quincy community on edge and our residents living in fear."

Police continued, "To Ms. Bliefnick’s family, nothing we do as a police department will ever bring Rebecca back to you and her three boys. All we can do is use our tools, talents and every available resource to bring you justice. Our thoughts and prayers remain with you."

In 2020, Timothy Bliefnick competed on "Family Feud."

