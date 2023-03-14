Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
Miles Sanders thanks the city of Philadelphia after Eagles agree to deal with Rashaad Penny

By Glenn Erby,

5 days ago
The Miles Sanders era is over in Philadelphia after the Eagles agreed to a deal with Seahawks free agent running back Rashaad Penny on a one-year contract.

Sanders has yet to reveal his new team, but he just thanked the city of Philadelphia in a Tuesday afternoon Tweet.

Sanders rushed for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2022, and he’ll finish his Eagles career with 49 starts in 57 career games, rushing for 3,708 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Sanders will also leave Philadelphia with 124 catches for 942 yards and 3 receiving touchdowns.

The free agent running back exits at 12th (677) on the Eagles’ all-time list for carries, while he’s No. 8 all-time in franchise history Ricky Watters for rushing yards.

