Open in App
Fort Bragg, NC
See more from this location?
WNCT

NC man gets prison after Fort Bragg female soldier’s nude photos, videos hacked from her Snapchat account

By Rodney Overton,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1begz1_0lIuwjPx00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina man is headed to prison after a Fort Bragg female soldier had her Snapchat account hacked — her nude photos were stolen and sold for money.

The man involved, Patrick Marquez Black, was sentenced Monday to 13 months in prison and three years on supervised release, according to a news release from the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Black, 30, already pleaded guilty to two counts of computer fraud and abuse and one count of wire fraud for the crimes that took place for at least three years.

Official said Black, of High Point, hacked into the Snapchat account of a female soldier stationed at Fort Bragg, and changed the password to lock the victim out of her account.

Once he had control of the account, Black shared and sold nude photos and videos of the victim that he was able to access from Snapchat, the news release said.

Black also pretended to be the victim and requested her Snapchat friends send money to CashApp and other online money accounts to cover the costs of a fake emergency, the news release said.

Black also got other nude photos and videos of other victims by using the soldier’s Snapchat account to obtain the username and password of other Snapchat accounts.

“Due to the actions of this defendant, nude images and videos of the victim were seen by co-workers, friends, and family members,” officials said in the news release.

On top of having her nude photos stolen and seen by others, the soldier was threatened by people who believed that they had loaned her money, and she had not paid them back.

“While serving in the U.S. Army, the defendant caused this victim mental and emotional damage,” officials said in the news release.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local North Carolina State newsLocal North Carolina State
Dad, husband killed in Johnston County crash had escaped Ukraine to come to US; driver charged had 3 prior DWI charges
Clayton, NC1 day ago
NC man sentenced after pleading guilty to Greenville, Raleigh bank robberies
Wilmington, NC2 days ago
Former Kinston High School star Dontrez Styles enters transfer portal, will leave UNC
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
High school senior shot, killed in Statesville ‘ambush,’ family says
Statesville, NC2 days ago
Man arrested, two others wanted in connection to murder of Statesville High School student, police say
Statesville, NC1 day ago
Motorcyclist killed in collision was a Fort Bragg soldier, Fayetteville police say
Fayetteville, NC2 days ago
Greensboro neighbors remember 2 children who died in house fire
Greensboro, NC2 days ago
Two Iredell-Statesville schools go remote Friday after student killed in shooting, district says
Statesville, NC2 days ago
North Carolina holds off St. John’s 61-59 in March Madness
Chapel Hill, NC21 hours ago
Aho’s hat trick lifts Hurricanes past Flyers 5-4 in OT
Philadelphia, PA20 hours ago
Tennessee beats up Duke to advance to Sweet 16
Knoxville, TN23 hours ago
Princeton women top NC State 64-63 in March Madness opener
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
Roach leads Duke in rout of Oral Roberts in NCAA opener
Durham, NC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy