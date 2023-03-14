NC man gets prison after Fort Bragg female soldier’s nude photos, videos hacked from her Snapchat account

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina man is headed to prison after a Fort Bragg female soldier had her Snapchat account hacked — her nude photos were stolen and sold for money.

The man involved, Patrick Marquez Black, was sentenced Monday to 13 months in prison and three years on supervised release, according to a news release from the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Black, 30, already pleaded guilty to two counts of computer fraud and abuse and one count of wire fraud for the crimes that took place for at least three years.

Official said Black, of High Point, hacked into the Snapchat account of a female soldier stationed at Fort Bragg, and changed the password to lock the victim out of her account.

Once he had control of the account, Black shared and sold nude photos and videos of the victim that he was able to access from Snapchat, the news release said.

Black also pretended to be the victim and requested her Snapchat friends send money to CashApp and other online money accounts to cover the costs of a fake emergency, the news release said.

Black also got other nude photos and videos of other victims by using the soldier’s Snapchat account to obtain the username and password of other Snapchat accounts.

“Due to the actions of this defendant, nude images and videos of the victim were seen by co-workers, friends, and family members,” officials said in the news release.

On top of having her nude photos stolen and seen by others, the soldier was threatened by people who believed that they had loaned her money, and she had not paid them back.

“While serving in the U.S. Army, the defendant caused this victim mental and emotional damage,” officials said in the news release.

