Open in App
Raleigh, NC
See more from this location?
WNCT

10th NC State student death of academic year reported after accidental overdose, university says

By Ashley AndersonKathryn HubbardJoe Jurney,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LMwFA_0lIuv9sx00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — N.C. State confirmed to CBS 17 Tuesday afternoon that a student died after an accidental overdose Monday.

The student who died Monday lived off campus and was hospitalized from the accidental overdose, according to Mick Kulikowski, the university’s Director of Strategic Communications and Media Relations.

Wake County Sheriff’s Office investigates NC State student death, 9th this year

This follows the most recent off-campus death in late February in which 21-year-old Patrick Thomas Sullivan was found dead at a residence in the 5200 block of Olive Road in Raleigh.

Monday’s death marks the 10th student death at N.C. State this academic year including five by suicide.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Raleigh, NC newsLocal Raleigh, NC
Dad, husband killed in Johnston County crash had escaped Ukraine to come to US; driver charged had 3 prior DWI charges
Clayton, NC1 day ago
NC man sentenced after pleading guilty to Greenville, Raleigh bank robberies
Wilmington, NC2 days ago
Princeton women top NC State 64-63 in March Madness opener
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Missing teen found dead in Pennsylvania lake
Doylestown, PA21 hours ago
Motorcyclist killed in collision was a Fort Bragg soldier, Fayetteville police say
Fayetteville, NC2 days ago
Former Kinston High School star Dontrez Styles enters transfer portal, will leave UNC
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
North Carolina holds off St. John’s 61-59 in March Madness
Chapel Hill, NC21 hours ago
Non-profit delivers 800th bed to child in need
Rocky Mount, NC2 days ago
Tennessee beats up Duke to advance to Sweet 16
Knoxville, TN23 hours ago
Roach leads Duke in rout of Oral Roberts in NCAA opener
Durham, NC2 days ago
Aho’s hat trick lifts Hurricanes past Flyers 5-4 in OT
Philadelphia, PA20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy