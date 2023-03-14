Open in App
Ohio State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Reuters

U.S. Senate's banking panel chairman: Congress unlikely to tighten banking rules

By Reuters,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z2Nls_0lIuTd9g00

WASHINGTON, March 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Congress should enact financial regulations to strengthen stress tests and capital and liquidity standards for banks, Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown said on Tuesday, but he added prospects remained low for such a step.

Brown, an Ohio Democrat, told Bloomberg TV that prospects were low for the Congress to stiffen financial regulations after the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank (SBNY.O). Brown added that he hoped the Federal Reserve would not raise rates when it meets March 21 and 22.

Reporting by Caitlin Webber; editing by Kanishka Singh

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Not so fast. A New York grand jury will hear a final surprise witness on Monday and won't vote on Trump indictment until it's over.
Manhattan, NY16 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy