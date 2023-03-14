Teen driver killed in crash with truck, van in Ottawa County

OAK HARBOR, Ohio — A 16-year-old girl was killed in a three-vehicle crash involving a pickup, a Kenworth truck, and a van Tuesday afternoon in Ottawa County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.

Skylar Roberts of Bradner, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene along State Rt. 163 at North Toussaint Portage Road near Oak Harbor, the patrol said. Two others suffered minor injuries.

Miss Roberts’ pickup was northbound on North Toussaint Portage Road at State Rt. 163 and failed to yield the right of way from a stop sign, troopers said. It was struck by the Kenworth truck that was eastbound on Rt. 163, the patrol said.

Both vehicles went off the north side of Rt. 163, where a westbound Ford van also was struck, troopers said.

The driver of the Kenworth, John Kunkel, 58, of Howard Ohio, and the van's driver, Michael Hudson, 36, of Bedford, Ohio, both were taken to Mercy Health St. Charles Hospital in Oregon for treatment of minor injuries, the patrol said.

The crash occurred about 12:08 p.m.

The patrol was assisted by the Portage Fire Department, Ohio Department of Transportation, Ottawa County Coroner's Office, Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, and Oak Harbor police.