Tampa, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints retain wide receiver Michael Thomas

By River Wells,

5 days ago
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

One of Tampa Bay’s longtime rivals won’t be leaving the NFC South.

Wide receiver Michael Thomas, who has played for the New Orleans Saints since 2016, will be staying with the Saints after his future with the team became uncertain this offseason. New Orleans restructured his contract to make it a one-year, $10 million deal that could reach $15 million.

Thomas has drawn the ire of Bucs fans and players alike during his tenure with the Saints. In his career against Tampa Bay, he’s caught 80 passes for 964 yards and five touchdowns in 10 games against the Bucs — he caught a touchdown and had 65 yards receiving in his latest performance against the team in September of last year. That being said, as cornerback Carlton Davis famously let the world know, the Bucs have gotten the better of him as well, and he’ll have to face Tampa Bay’s tandem of Davis and the newly re-signed Jamel Dean when he returns to the Saints.

