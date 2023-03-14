Open in App
Miami, FL
CBS Miami

Students challenged to imagine Florida's future through art

By Trish Christakis,

5 days ago

MIAMI - The second annual Lieutenant Governor Space Art contest was announced Tuesday morning to a group of eager students.

The contest is an effort to get students thinking about the space and our future.

This year, kindergarteners through 5th graders are asked to showcase their artistic talents in expressing the contest's theme "Time Travel to 2123: Florida's Future as the Space Capital."

Lt. Governor Jeanette Núñez announced the contest in her hometown at Dante N Fascell Elementary School.

"We have a featured artist that is joining us in this endeavor and it is Miami's own Mr. Romero Brito. Our finalists will also have an opportunity to collaborate and to be able to work with Mr. Brito, so I just think all of that opportunity is a great group prize. We're looking forward again so many submissions," said Nuñez

There will be 12 finalists, two from each grade, who will win tickets to the Kennedy Space Venter. There will be two Grand Prize winners who will have their artwork flown into space by a SpaceX rocket in support of an upcoming mission

For more: Floridaspaceart.com

