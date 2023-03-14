Open in App
Georgia State
Narcity USA

The US' Summer 2023 Weather Forecast Is Sizzling Hot & These States Will Find Relief

By Brittany Cristiano,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L4JtM_0lItnaaC00

The summer season is around the corner, and if you're itching for warmer weather in the United States after a brutally cold winter and a predicted snowy spring, you might be getting more than you bargained for.

The Farmer's Almanac has released its 2023 predictions for the summer season, and things are looking "sizzling" for most of the country, with temperatures as high as 110° in some places.

The official meteorological summer season begins June 1, according to the Almanac, and lasts throughout the end of September.

The forecasting site predicts the states east of the Mississippi River, like Florida, New York, and North and South Carolina, will start to heat up by then, with the rest of the country following suit.

The Deep South states like Georgia, Tennessee, and Alabama is predicted to have heat that was likened to being "oppressive." Texas and Oklahoma will witness above-average thunderstorms partnered with the "sweltering" hot weather. The western states like California and Arizona are looking to be "sizzling" with arid temps and no humidity.

New Englanders should also brace for "scorching" temps with below-average rainfall, so be sure to water your plants. Lastly, much of the west and midwest is predicted to witness this unrelenting, "broiling" heat.

However, there are a few American regions that won't be so hot this year, like the Great Lakes areas, including Ohio, Illinois, and Wisconsin, that will only be "warm-to-hot" instead of absolutely brutal.

Additionally, states like Oregon, Washington, and Idaho are the lucky few to steadily be quite pleasant with average "dry" temperatures that will have you wanting to hike or head to the beach.

Comments / 0
