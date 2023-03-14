A TikToker's Friend Charged Her For Water After She Bought Drinks & It's A Major 'Ick' Move

There’s a right time to ask a friend for money they might owe you, and it's not after they've just spent a bunch of money to treat you to dinner and drinks.

TikToker Lani triggered plenty of people on the platform with her own horror story about a night out, which has since been viewed over 1.3 million times.

In her video, Lani describes the time her friend asked her to split the cost of a water bottle after she had treated this friend to so much more.

”No girl, you’re good, it’s just the way that I treated you to dinner, bought our drinks after and paid for all of our Ubers, but you Venmo requested me $3.27 for a bottle of water from 7Eleven that threw me off a lil,” read the caption over her video.

#sideye #venmo #fyp #venmorequest #drinks #uber #dinner

People in the comment section couldn't believe that her friend would pull a move like that, and they told her she should ask for her money back too.

One person commented, “Venmo request her the rest of the evening,” which received over 14,000 likes.

“The penny counting is such an ick in any relationship, ESPECIALLY when they’re so unaware of how much others pay for them,” wrote another user.

Another person reiterated the above comment and wrote, “friendship ICKKKKKKKKK.”

“I feel like this kind of nickel and diming is more common in people who grew up well-off but are now independently responsible for their own finances,” wrote another user.

One user called people who ask for the smallest amount of money back “the worst kinda people,” and Lani responded saying, “why are they like this?”

“The way I don’t mind paying for people and won’t hold it against them, but this would send me off the edge,” wrote another user.

So it seems like most people are on the same page about owing friends back.

Although things can vary on a case-by-case basis, it’s common sense that if your friend paid for your drinks and Uber, you probably shouldn’t be asking them to pay you back for a bottle of water.