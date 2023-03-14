A TikToker's Friend Charged Her For Water After She Bought Drinks & It's A Major 'Ick' Move
By Sameen Chaudhry,
5 days ago
There’s a right time to ask a friend for money they might owe you, and it's not after they've just spent a bunch of money to treat you to dinner and drinks.
TikToker Lani triggered plenty of people on the platform with her own horror story about a night out, which has since been viewed over 1.3 million times.
In her video, Lani describes the time her friend asked her to split the cost of a water bottle after she had treated this friend to so much more.
”No girl, you’re good, it’s just the way that I treated you to dinner, bought our drinks after and paid for all of our Ubers, but you Venmo requested me $3.27 for a bottle of water from 7Eleven that threw me off a lil,” read the caption over her video.
