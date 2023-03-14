This Relaxing Hot Spring Pool In The Colorado Mountains Has Striking Views Open Year Round

Hot springs are pleasant to soak in year-round as, no matter the season, nothing beats a steamy pool of mineral water to help you melt all your worries away.

There are many of these natural pools throughout Colorado, like Glenwood Hot Springs Resort, the installation with the "world's largest hot springs pool" tucked away in the gorgeous mountainscapes of Glenwood Springs, CO.

This relaxing escape is open year-round, so you can enjoy the 104-degree turquoise water on a sunny summer day or find some warmth during the snowy winters. However you choose, this dream experience is absolute Zen.

One of the more peaceful moments of my life ❄️♨️🏔️ 📍Glenwood Hot Springs in Glenwood Springs, Colorado #hotsprings #visitcolorado #thingstodoincolorado #glenwoodsprings #travelinspo #wintertravel

Not only does the property offer the famous massive pool filled with 25 different minerals, but it also has a fun splash zone area with waterslides, a workout club offering fitness classes, and even hotel rooms if you want to stay for longer than a day.

Glenwood Hot Springs Resort is a family-friendly spot, but it's also so huge that you can find secluded areas away from other visitors. So, couples, this might be the ideal place to get some quality rest and relaxation together away from the stress of real life.

Day pool passes start at $39, and you are given all-day access to the springs without any restrictions.

You can start soaking as early as 9 a.m. and stay nice and cozy all the way until dark at the 9 p.m. closing time.