San Francisco Examiner

Bay Area storm: Why brutal winds add to already dangerously wet conditions

By Craig Lee/The ExaminerGreg Wong,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LcBvU_0lIthQmE00
Fallen trees from heavy rain storms along Lincoln Way and 25th Avenue in Golden Gate Park on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Craig Lee/The Examiner

It’s a good day to stay home if you can. And if you do, hopefully the lights stay on.

While Tuesday’s weather system has unloaded most of its rain, howling winds are wreaking havoc on the Bay Area. That, along with oversaturated soils from previous storms , have made the region especially vulnerable to flooding , downed trees and widespread power outages.

Winds

Powerful winds are sweeping through the Bay Area, with blasts of up to 80 mph reported at the region’s highest peaks in the North Bay, National Weather Service Meteorologist Eleanor Dhuyvetter told The Examiner.

Meanwhile, gusts around San Francisco have topped out in the mid-60 mph range, while other calmer areas of The City have stayed in the 30s.

The winds have already zapped power from thousands of Bay Area residents. As of 12:30 p.m., over 155,000 Bay Area customers were without power — more than 100,000 of which are in the East and South Bay — up from only 16,000 at 10:30 a.m., according to PG&E.

Dhuyvetter said the winds will slowly diminish in the early afternoon before calming down “later tonight.”

Oversaturated soils

Nearly 12 storm systems in January and February filled up soils to the point where they can’t accept any more water, according to Dhuyvetter.

“It’s really just been the constant accumulation… It’s just been this constant pummeling of rain that has worked to saturate the soils,” she said.

As a result, even without accounting for the wind, the Bay Area has become a hotspot for flooding and downed trees, with conditions only getting worse with each passing atmospheric river.

“Think of the ground like a sponge and the soils being the fabric of the sponge,” Dhuyvetter explained. “The pores in the sponge still do exist in the soil. Usually there’s pores of air and other things and those pores will fill up with water when it rains. And we’ve just had so much rain so frequently that it hasn’t been able to dry out. We haven’t been able to get some air back in those pores and in the soil.”

“If you think of when you pour water on the sponge, it doesn’t go in the sponge, it just runs right off of it, on top of it. That’s why when you have super saturated soils, nothing can really go into the soils because it’s at capacity. So it just runs right down. So when the surfaces become impermeable like that, the water still needs to go somewhere. A lot of the time, depending on the volume of water that will fall, it all collects in these low lying areas of rivers where we’ve seen some of these issues.”

How does this phenomenon also impact trees’ ability to stay rooted in the ground?

“The root systems with these trees, clinging onto dryer soils, provides more stability for them,” Dhuyvetter explained. “When things are wet, they tend to get lubricated. Things are a little bit more loose. So that’s why they’re a lot more susceptible when we have these really saturated soils. They just can’t hold on to the ground as well.”

The combination of violent winds and oversaturated soils have made Tuesday’s storm an especially dangerous weather event. In short, the ground has less of a grip on the trees, making it easier for the increasingly blustery winds to knock them down.

Dhuyvetter advised people not to travel on Tuesday and to “pay attention to what’s going on.”

“Be smart with it, don’t try to do to much with risk conditions like this.”

