Open in App
Charlotte, NC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers release OL Pat Elflein

By Anthony Rizzuti,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zuOZ4_0lItNdN500

Pat Elflein apparently became expendable yesterday, after the Carolina Panthers solidified their starting offensive line with the signing of center Bradley Bozeman.

On Tuesday, the team announced its release of the six-year veteran. He’s played the last two seasons in Carolina, primarily at the center position.

Elflein cracked into the NFL as a third-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2017. The Ohio State Buckeye would spend almost four years there, before being traded off to the New York Jets after appearing in just one game during the 2020 campaign.

That offseason, the 6-foot-3, 305-pounder would become a hog molly—signing on in Carolina to the tune of a three-year, $13.5 million agreement. But his time with the Panthers was marred by a few setbacks.

A hamstring injury limited him to nine games in 2021. Then, a hip injury sustained in Week 6 would end his 2022 season.

The release will save the Panthers $4.26 million in cap space.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Charlotte, NC newsLocal Charlotte, NC
Panthers signing former Vikings WR Adam Thielen to 3-year deal
Charlotte, NC21 minutes ago
NC State among teams that have contacted former UNC forward
Chapel Hill, NC4 hours ago
LSU basketball has been in contact with guard transfer from North Carolina
Baton Rouge, LA7 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Buffalo Bills release former Georgia WR after five years
Buffalo, NY8 hours ago
Bleacher Report names Ravens QB Lamar Jackson as loser of early tampering period
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Best reactions after Bengals LT Jonah Williams requests trade
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT9 hours ago
Falcons 7-round mock draft: Atlanta trades down, loads up
Atlanta, GA2 hours ago
Colts grab Anthony Richardson in latest Draft Wire mock
Indianapolis, IN2 hours ago
Jessie Bates, Samaje Perine helped Cody Ford land with Bengals
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Titans, CB Sean Murphy-Bunting set for free-agent visit
Nashville, TN1 hour ago
Joe Burrow keeps helping TEs land massive deals in free agency
Cincinnati, OH3 hours ago
Steelers NFL draft needs coming into focus
Pittsburgh, PA5 hours ago
Former Commanders guard Wes Schweitzer has a new team
Washington, DC2 days ago
New 7-round Steelers mock draft sim hits the mark for Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, PA7 hours ago
Ian Rapoport says a Jonah Williams trade could happen quickly
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Colts LG Quenton Nelson's 2024 salary now guaranteed
Indianapolis, IN3 hours ago
Bucs' best remaining free agent fits
Tampa, FL2 hours ago
Ex-Titans C Ben Jones linked to Jets in free agency
Nashville, TN1 hour ago
Titans to start introducing free-agent signings on Monday
Nashville, TN1 hour ago
Former Saints first-round WR Brandin Cooks traded for NFL record-tying 4th time
Houston, TX4 hours ago
Former Ravens OT Orlando Brown Jr. shares thoughts on QB Lamar Jackson
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
21 notable wide receivers who remain in free agency
Charlotte, NC2 hours ago
Report: Rick Pitino lands Big East job
New Rochelle, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy