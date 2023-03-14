Four-star cornerback includes Ohio State in top four

One of the top-rated cornerbacks in the country has trimmed his list to four schools and Ohio State has made the cut. Mater Dei product, Zabien Brown, shared the whittled-down list with the Buckeyes firmly in the mix.

Brown is the No. 8 corner in the 2024 class according to 247Sports composite rankings. Although the Southern California native has yet to visit Columbus, he plans to do so in April. The other three schools joining OSU on the shortlist are Alabama, Oregon, and USC.

Even though Brown has visited the other schools, he’s still very high on the Buckeyes. He shared his positive views with 247Sports saying:

“… I haven’t visited Ohio State yet but I’m going twice in April. I’m going to visit the first weekend of April with my 7v7 team and then I’m going back the next week with my parents. I’ve always liked Ohio State a lot and they do a great job developing defensive backs. It’s a big time program with great tradition and I like coach Walton, the DB coach a lot.” – Zabien Brown on Ohio State

Brown plans to take all of his official visits in June. He has already said he will be graduating early from high school and plans to enroll in his school of choice come January. It seems he’ll be looking to make a decision soon after so he can enjoy his final year at Mater Dei before entering the world of college athletics.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.