Native Hawaiians Are Calling Out Jason Momoa For "Prostituting" And "Commodifying" The Culture, And It's An Important Conversation

For years, Jason Momoa has repped his Native Hawaiian culture in Hollywood. His background influenced roles like Aquaman, and he's proudly discussed his heritage during interviews. He protested the TMT construction atop Mauna Kea and raised awareness for the issue on social media. His identity also informs his passion for combating ocean pollution and single-use plastics.

However, the actor's behavior over the past couple months has drawn sharp criticism from Native Hawaiians. In case you haven't been following it, I'll catch you up.

It all started back in October, when Jason shared a social media post of a fishing trip . In the pics, he wore a malo (a piece of traditional Native Hawaiian clothing). The internet went wild, with thousands of comments thirsting over the 43-year-old.

Unfortunately, the US has a long history of sexualizing Native Hawaiians. Back when Christian missionaries first arrived in the Hawaiian Kingdom, they banned hula — a sacred, cultural practice — because it was "enchanting." To this day, Indigenous people are often sexualized and exoticized.

Knowing this, some Native Hawaiians jumped to Jason's defense and called out the sexualization of an Indigenous man wearing traditional clothing. One person said the "hysteria" was "laced with racism."

I'm gonna say it: The hysteria over the Jason Momoa fishing pics is laced with racism. The hyper- and over-sexualization of Native Hawaiians, including Hawaiian men, are for real and harmful. The way some write-ups be like "I don't know what he's wearing, but I don't care." Ugh. @keopu 02:40 AM - 25 Oct 2022

Another pointed out that, regardless of intention, "the context of Hawaiians being sexualized for their customs runs deeper than you."

I tried to make a thread calling out the racism of sexualizing someone in a malo (Jason momoa) and ALL PEOPLE WANTED TO DO WAS GRIPE ABOUT HOW IT WASNT THEIR INTENTION TO BE RACIST. IT DOESNT MATTER. THE CONTEXT OF HAWAIIANS BEING SEXUALIZED FOR THEIR CUSTOMS RUNS DEEPER THAN YOU @AnuheaNihipali 09:03 PM - 25 Oct 2022

But things took a turn the following month, when Jason appeared on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jimmy pulled out the viral pic of Jason fishing, and the actor said that he'd been wearing the malo daily in preparation for his role in Chief of War, an upcoming show set in Hawai'i in the 1700s. Then, Jason removed his clothes to reveal the malo he wore underneath.

He turned in a circle to give the audience the full view, gave a little bow, and jiggled his butt in Jimmy's direction.

Many Native Hawaiians condemned Jason's behavior. One person called it "the most disgusting display of pick-me behavior I've seen from an Indigenous person in Hollywood to date."

Jason Momoa strip teasing in a malo is actually the most disgusting display of pick me behavior I’ve seen from an indigenous person in hollywood to date. he doesn’t deserve the cultural markings on his head or the role he’s about to undertake to represent us in Chief of War. @AnuheaNihipali 10:52 PM - 10 Nov 2022

This person sarcastically wrote, "Great way to represent the culture, big guy."

Wow. I defended him fishing with his family, but going on national television to literally strip and shake his a** for Jimmy Kimmel? Great way to represent the culture, big guy. https://t.co/IbpYqCfCVm @Lawakua_ 08:27 PM - 10 Nov 2022

And this person said that Jason is "very publicly prostituting and commodifying our culture."

Just a reminder to folks, not all representation is good representation. If someone from our community is very publicly prostituing and commodifying our culture on as large a scale as Jason Momoa is, it’s bound to inspire and encourage some a-holes outside the community too. @renmaicha 08:41 PM - 29 Nov 2022

Despite all the backlash he's received from people in his community, Jason posted another controversial video a few days ago. It began with the actor promoting new shirts for sale.

And it ended with him baring his butt in the malo again, dancing as he walked away.

Most of the commenters were appreciative and joked about how many times they watched the video.

But some Native Hawaiians criticized Jason. One person called him a "wannabe" and told him to "get the hell out" of the Hawaiian Kingdom:

Another person called him a "sellout," writing that the culture "should not be diminished" in order for him to "make more money."

Of course, not all Polynesians are disappointed with Jason. There are many who aren't bothered by his recent behavior and still support him.

This person shared that they're grateful for the representation he offers Native Hawaiians.

@WhackNicholson I’m native Hawaiian and I don’t care, I’m glad he’s representing us because we don’t get any @Anzulia_Art 02:00 PM - 13 Nov 2022

And this person insisted there's "nothing but good vibes" from Jason.

Brah. Now woke Hawaiians going after braddah Jason Momoa. Cause he showed his Malo on jimmy kimmel. And everyone checking him out. Prostituting hawaii? That’s what Hawaiians wore back then. Let the braddah go. There’s nothing but good vibes from him. @tupousii 08:28 AM - 11 Nov 2022

Since I'm Samoan, I don't want to speak over the voices of Native Hawaiians. But for every culture, I believe there's a fine line between honoring your heritage and exploiting it. Where exactly that line is will likely differ depending on who you're talking to, so reflecting on these issues and discussing them with other folks in your community can only be a good thing!