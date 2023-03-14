Open in App
Venezuela tops Nicaragua 4-1 in WBC, is 3-0 in group play

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BDyV7_0lIsy9hs00

MIAMI (AP) — Eugenio Suárez and Anthony Santander had two hits each as Venezuela beat Nicaragua 4-1 Tuesday and improved to 3-0 in the World Baseball Classic.

Venezuela was in position to reach the quarterfinals with a game to spare if the Dominican Republic defeated Israel later Tuesday in a matchup of teams with 1-1 records in Group D.

Suárez’s two-run single capped a three-run fourth that overcame a 1-0 deficit. Andrés Giménez’s run-scoring single tied the score, and Suárez’s lined a ball to right-center that scored Santander and Giménez.

Santander added an RBI double in the fifth.

José Ruiz got the win, pitching two perfect innings of relief. Carlos Hernández, José Quijada, Silvino Bracho and José Alvarado followed and limited Nicaragua to four hits over the final five innings.

Brandon Leyton’s RBI groundout against starter Eduardo Rodriguez put Nicaragua ahead 1-0 in the second.

Rodriguez allowed seven hits and struck out three in two-plus innings.

Venezuela closes Group D against Israel on Wednesday.

Nicaragua finished 0-4 in its first WBC and will be forced to participate in qualifying for the 2026 tournament. The Nicaraguans hit .192 and and were outscored 22-4.

