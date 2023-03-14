Open in App
Chargers sign OT Trey Pipkins to three-year extension

By Gavino Borquez,

5 days ago
The Chargers are locking in their right tackle for the long term by signing Trey Pipkins to a three-year extension, according to ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry.

Pipkins’ deal is worth $7.25 million per season, according to NFL Media’s Adam Caplan.

This extension is well-deserved following Pipkins’ standout 2022 campaign.

Pipkins entered last training camp in a battle with Storm Norton for the starting right tackle spot and won the job. Before that, Pipkins spent the last offseason with offensive line developer Duke Manyweather, which benefited his game immensely.

Drafted as a project in 2019 out of Sioux Falls and struggling to find his footing in the NFL in his first few seasons, Pipkins looked like a capable NFL tackle in his contract year.

Despite battling through an MCL sprain he first suffered in Week 5, Pipkins played at a high level. He only allowed two sacks on 586 pass-block snaps. He was also solid as a run blocker.

