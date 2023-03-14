SpaceX cargo resupply mission launches with 6,300 pounds of food, more

March 14 (UPI) -- SpaceX mission CRS-27 launched to the International Space Station Tuesday, carrying food, equipment, and materials for experiments in orbit.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with Crew-6 Dragon capsule atop launches from Launchpad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida on March 2. Tuesday's launch carried about 6,300 pounds of food to the space station. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

The Dragon spacecraft launched on schedule from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Five minutes into flight the sky was clear enough to view the burn of the second stage engine from the ground, a spokesperson for SpaceX said. On Monday night, SpaceX tweeted that weather conditions were 50% favorable for Tuesday's launch window before updating to 80% shortly after.

Both stages of launch reported nominal trajectories. The Falcon 9 booster landed successfully aboard the Shortfall of Gravitas droneship in the Atlantic Ocean about eight minutes after launch. Cargo Dragon reached its planned orbit, marking a successful mission for the Falcon 9 booster.

The commercial resupply mission will carry about 6,300 pounds of food to the space station, Spaceflight Now reports.

Tuesday's mission is the 27th Dragon spacecraft mission for commercial resupply services and third flight for this Dragon spacecraft, according to SpaceX .

SpaceX tweeted that the recovery operation will be managed by an all-female crew. It said it believes it is the first all-female crew of any kind for this type of mission.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com