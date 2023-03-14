Mexico Gravel Road reopens after police respond to shots-fired call

Chris Bryant/KMIZ Shell casings were found near the Mystic Pines Townhomes on Tuesday in north Columbia.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Streets were blocked off by police Tuesday afternoon in northern Columbia following a shots-fired call to the area.

Mexico Gravel Road and Pioneer Road near the Mystic Pine Townhomes were blocked off by Columbia police. The street was reopened around 4 p.m.

Police tape and shell casings were seen in the area. There were at least 18 markers on the ground, according to an ABC 17 News reporter on the scene. Nine police vehicles, as well as a K-9 unit were seen.

The parking lot to a townhome and the street directly in front of it is blocked off.

An official with the Columbia Police Department said there’s no active threat to the community. No arrests have been made. Property damage was not immediately visible. The investigation is ongoing. Suspect information was not released.

The Columbia Police Department has not responded to our request for more information at this time.

