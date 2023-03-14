Open in App
Princeton, NJ
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

Princeton student charged with joining mob’s Capitol attack

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z6dCA_0lIsQjd300
This image of Larry Fife Giberson, circled in annotation by the Justice Department in the Statement of Facts supporting the arrest Giberson, shows him outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6. 2021. The Princeton University student was arrested March 14, 2023, on charges that he joined other rioters in pushing against police officers guarding an entrance to the U.S. Capitol during a mob's attack. (Department of Justice via AP)

A Princeton University student was arrested Tuesday on charges that he joined other rioters in pushing against police officers guarding an entrance to the U.S. Capitol during a mob’s attack, court records show.

Larry Fife Giberson, 21, of Manahawkin, New Jersey, was at the front line of the mob’s fight against police in a tunnel when one of the officers was briefly crushed between rioters and tunnel doors, according to an FBI agent’s affidavit. Giberson waved other rioters into the tunnel before joining a second round of “heave ho” pushing against police, the agent said.

Giberson tried in vain to start a chant of “Drag them out!” and then cheered on rioters using weapons and pepper spray against police in the tunnel, according to the FBI. Giberson remained in that area for roughly an hour on Jan. 6, 2021, the affidavit says.

Giberson was arrested in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, on charges including a felony count of civil disorder, according to a court filing. He faces four other counts including engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds.

A federal magistrate judge ordered Giberson’s release from custody after his initial court appearance in Washington on Tuesday.

Charles Burnham, an attorney for Giberson, declined to comment on the charges.

University spokesman Michael Hotchkiss said in an email Tuesday that Giberson is currently enrolled at Princeton as an undergraduate.

“We don’t have anything to add beyond that,” Hotchkiss wrote.

Giberson was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and a Trump flag around his neck when he joined the mob’s assault on police officers in a tunnel on the Capitol’s Lower West Terrance, the affidavit says.

The FBI posted images of Giberson on social media to seek the public’s help in identifying him. Online sleuths also posted mages of Giberson online using the “#DragThemOut” hashtag moniker.

Investigators matched photos of Giberson from the Capitol to several images found on Instagram and Princeton University’s website, the FBI agent said. The FBI interviewed Giberson at the Princeton Police Department in the presence of an attorney before his arrest.

Approximately 1,000 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol riot, which disrupted the joint session of Congress for certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

The FBI agent’s affidavit doesn’t say whether Giberson attended the “Stop the Steal” rally where then-President Donald Trump addressed a crowd of supporters on Jan. 6.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Jersey State newsLocal New Jersey State
New Jersey teacher, youth coach charged with assault of juvenile
Rockaway, NJ16 hours ago
Bodycam video released in NJ death of Najee Seabrooks
Paterson, NJ2 days ago
Mom, boyfriend sentenced in beating death of 3-year-old at N.J. hotel
Morristown, NJ2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
DA leading Trump case says rhetoric won’t intimidate office
New York City, NY1 hour ago
Man accused of homemade air gun murder of ex-lover convicted
Lower Macungie Township, PA5 hours ago
Atlantic City councilman charged in voter, unemployment fraud
Atlantic City, NJ1 day ago
Woman accused of double voting in NJ and Florida in rare election bust
Ocala, FL2 days ago
Father Dan Kelly, Beloved Pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Is Finally at Peace
Wayne, NJ10 hours ago
Former military college student from N.J. sentenced for actions during Jan. 6 riot
Charleston, SC3 days ago
Videos show tense standoff before deadly NJ police shooting
Paterson, NJ1 day ago
Bergen Man Admits Conning Seniors Out Of $1.6M While Awaiting Sentencing For Similar Scam
Upper Saddle River, NJ2 days ago
Former Pharmaceutical Sales Representative Admits Role In Health Care & Wire Fraud Conspiracy
Linwood, NJ3 days ago
Suspect in murder of missing Montco mother maintains innocence at hearing
Royersford, PA2 days ago
Washington Township man charged in narcotics trafficking network
Washington Township, NJ2 days ago
New Jersey Attorney General: Trump Golf Course Making Payments on $400,000 Fine
Colts Neck, NJ3 days ago
North Philadelphia suspect wanted for murder of transgender man
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Woman to stand trial for deaths of state troopers struck on I-95 in March 2022
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Body cam video released in fatal police shooting of N.J. man who called 911 amid a mental health crisis
Paterson, NJ3 days ago
1 of 80 Charged: Atlantic City, NJ, Woman Convicted of Crime Related to 2020 Riot
Atlantic City, NJ3 days ago
Sussex County man sentenced on failure to register charge
Newton, NJ1 day ago
California Trio Who Trafficked $1 Million Of Fentanyl In PA Headed To Prison
Riverside, CA5 days ago
Prosecutor: Man faces charges for dropping son and not seeking medical care
Woodbury, NY1 day ago
NJ rescuers have to euthanize baby dolphin after mom gets beached
Middletown, NJ2 days ago
Mercer County Man, 29, Shot Dead In Atlantic City
Atlantic City, NJ2 days ago
TikTok vigilantes target innocent women over racist rant at Pa. pizza shop
Hatboro, PA5 days ago
N.J. parents allegedly stabbed to death by son became local activists after another family tragedy
Hopewell, NJ3 days ago
Boy, 2, with leukemia to be featured as a superhero on pizza boxes at N.J. pizzeria
Audubon, NJ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy