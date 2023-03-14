Cardinals to sign former Eagles LB Kyzir White to 2-year deal

The Arizona Cardinals have made a move in free agency, addressing the defense and bringing in a player head coach Jonathan Gannon knows.

According to The Score’s Jordan Schultz, the Cardinals are signing former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Kyzir White to a two-year contract.

The two-year deal is worth a max of $11 million.

White, listed at 6-foot-2 and 234 pounds, was drafted in the fourth round by the Chargers in 2018 and played there four seasons before last year with the Eagles.

He played in all 17 games, starting eight. He had 110 tackles, 1.5 sacks and seven pass breakups.

He will bring playmaking and also knowledge of the defensive scheme the Cardinals will run. Arizona’s head coach, Jonathan Gannon, was White’s defensive coordinator and Nick Rallis, now Arizona’s DC, was White’s position coach last season.

The question is which linebacker position he will play.

Will he fill the role he had with the Eagles? Will he play middle linebacker, or will he play in the spot Haason Reddick played for the Eagles last season?

