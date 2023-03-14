Open in App
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cardinals to sign former Eagles LB Kyzir White to 2-year deal

By Jess Root,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GrPkr_0lIs6lQa00

The Arizona Cardinals have made a move in free agency, addressing the defense and bringing in a player head coach Jonathan Gannon knows.

According to The Score’s Jordan Schultz, the Cardinals are signing former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Kyzir White to a two-year contract.

The two-year deal is worth a max of $11 million.

White, listed at 6-foot-2 and 234 pounds, was drafted in the fourth round by the Chargers in 2018 and played there four seasons before last year with the Eagles.

He played in all 17 games, starting eight. He had 110 tackles, 1.5 sacks and seven pass breakups.

He will bring playmaking and also knowledge of the defensive scheme the Cardinals will run. Arizona’s head coach, Jonathan Gannon, was White’s defensive coordinator and Nick Rallis, now Arizona’s DC, was White’s position coach last season.

The question is which linebacker position he will play.

Will he fill the role he had with the Eagles? Will he play middle linebacker, or will he play in the spot Haason Reddick played for the Eagles last season?

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Buffalo Bills release former Georgia WR after five years
Buffalo, NY7 hours ago
Best reactions after Bengals LT Jonah Williams requests trade
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Colts grab Anthony Richardson in latest Draft Wire mock
Indianapolis, IN2 hours ago
Bleacher Report names Ravens QB Lamar Jackson as loser of early tampering period
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT9 hours ago
NC State among teams that have contacted former UNC forward
Chapel Hill, NC4 hours ago
LSU basketball has been in contact with guard transfer from North Carolina
Baton Rouge, LA6 hours ago
Missouri fan wears inappropriate shirt to NCAA Tournament game
Columbia, MO2 days ago
Joe Burrow keeps helping TEs land massive deals in free agency
Cincinnati, OH3 hours ago
Former Commanders guard Wes Schweitzer has a new team
Washington, DC2 days ago
Jessie Bates, Samaje Perine helped Cody Ford land with Bengals
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Ian Rapoport says a Jonah Williams trade could happen quickly
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Steelers NFL draft needs coming into focus
Pittsburgh, PA5 hours ago
Falcons 7-round mock draft: Atlanta trades down, loads up
Atlanta, GA2 hours ago
Former Saints first-round WR Brandin Cooks traded for NFL record-tying 4th time
Houston, TX3 hours ago
Bucs' best remaining free agent fits
Tampa, FL2 hours ago
How PFF grades Bengals' trip to free agency so far
Cincinnati, OH3 hours ago
Colts' updated needs after early free agency moves
Indianapolis, IN1 hour ago
4 Alabama players selected in latest 2023 NFL mock draft
Tuscaloosa, AL3 hours ago
WATCH: Coach Prime addresses players prior to Colorado’s first spring practice
Boulder, CO6 hours ago
Why Penny Hardaway tossed a water bottle across the court in Memphis' loss to FAU
Boca Raton, FL1 day ago
Tristan Wirfs' contract details amid Houston LT Laremy Tunsil's new deal
Tampa, FL4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy