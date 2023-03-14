Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
Bobby Okereke pens thank-you letter to Colts organization, fans

By Kevin Hickey,

5 days ago
Indianapolis Colts pending free agent linebacker Bobby Okereke agreed to a four-year deal with the New York Giants during the legal tampering period Monday and penned his goodbye to the team that drafted him four years ago.

Okereke, who is set to earn a much-deserved $40 million contract with $22 million guaranteed, took the time Tuesday to post a heartfelt thank-you letter to the Colts organization and fan base through social media.

Okereke grew plenty during his time with the Colts. Though he was the starter for only two seasons — he split snaps with Anthony Walker for his first two campaigns — the former third-round pick blossomed into a key piece in the middle of the Colts defense.

Now, he’ll be helping lead an up-and-coming Giants defense under Wink Martindale.

Shortly after Okereke reached an agreement with the Giants, the Colts moved quickly to re-sign fellow pending free-agent linebacker E.J. Speed to a two-year deal. This helped shore up the depth alongside projected starters Shaquille Leonard and Zaire Franklin.

With the official start of free agency Wednesday afternoon, the Colts will say goodbye to one of the more reliable players on the defensive side of the ball over the last four seasons.

Keep up to date with the latest news, signings and rumors through our free agency tracker for the Colts.

