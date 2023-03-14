Open in App
Middletown, RI
See more from this location?
WPRI 12 News

Body found at Middletown home

By Shaun TowneAmanda Pitts,

5 days ago

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a body was found Tuesday at a home on West Main Road in Middletown.

There was a a large police presence at the home throughout Tuesday afternoon. More than half a dozen cruisers and other police vehicles were parked outside and detectives in hazmat suits could be seen going in and out of the home.

The entire property is closed off with police tape.

The person’s identity and manner of death have not been released, but police told 12 News the family has been notified.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PGUmB_0lIrV91e00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TvH3d_0lIrV91e00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BUNe6_0lIrV91e00
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Middletown, RI newsLocal Middletown, RI
Middletown police continue investigating suspicious death
Middletown, RI2 days ago
‘A friend to everyone’: Middletown remembers victim of ‘mysterious’ death
Middletown, RI2 days ago
Man found dead at Middletown home remembered as a special person
Middletown, RI4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Hopkinton highway crash sends 2 to hospital
Hopkinton, RI20 hours ago
Man suffers injuries following Providence highway shooting
Providence, RI1 day ago
Man Shot on I-95 in Providence — Police Investigating
Providence, RI1 day ago
Man arrested for DUI going the wrong-way, causing crash
Worcester, MA7 hours ago
Car flips on Sandy Lane in Warwick
Warwick, RI2 days ago
Three arrested following police pursuit in Massachusetts
Milton, MA1 day ago
Rhode Island State Police arrest wrong-way driver after head-on crash
Lincoln, RI7 hours ago
Woman killed, two others injured in Wrentham crash
Wrentham, MA1 day ago
Area Police Take Guns, Drugs Off City Streets
Providence, RI1 day ago
Beloved Providence K-9 passes away
Providence, RI1 day ago
Providence police pull 20 guns, illegal pot off the street
Providence, RI2 days ago
Police identify man found dead inside Middletown home
Middletown, RI4 days ago
Police ID Pawtucket man killed in Mansfield crash
Pawtucket, RI4 days ago
Body discovered in Middletown home leads to large police presence and active investigation
Middletown, RI5 days ago
Cranston K-9s to get new protective vests
Cranston, RI2 days ago
RI bakeries rush to prepare zeppole for St. Joseph’s day
Providence, RI3 hours ago
Pair grabs their dog, jumps out window to escape Cranston house fire
Cranston, RI3 days ago
East Providence police union frustrated with ‘deplorable’ conditions at headquarters
East Providence, RI2 days ago
Multiple overdoses in Plymouth prompt warning from police: ‘It isn’t the 1980′s anymore’
Plymouth, MA3 days ago
RI delaying closure of Cranston Street Armory warming station
Providence, RI2 days ago
14-year-old charged for bringing prop gun to school
North Providence, RI2 days ago
Police investigate shots-fired incident in Woonsocket
Woonsocket, RI2 days ago
Warwick police look to identify man connected to Walgreens incident
Warwick, RI3 days ago
Taunton man sentenced after hitting cruiser, trafficking drugs
Taunton, MA3 days ago
Suspect caught on camera breaking into VR lounge, stealing headsets
Providence, RI3 days ago
DA: Man wanted in Malden murder stabbed 79-year-old victim more than 30 times
Malden, MA3 days ago
Person caught on camera stealing penguin cutout made by student
Westerly, RI4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy