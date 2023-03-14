Body found at Middletown home

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a body was found Tuesday at a home on West Main Road in Middletown.

There was a a large police presence at the home throughout Tuesday afternoon. More than half a dozen cruisers and other police vehicles were parked outside and detectives in hazmat suits could be seen going in and out of the home.

The entire property is closed off with police tape.

The person’s identity and manner of death have not been released, but police told 12 News the family has been notified.







