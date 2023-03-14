Open in App
Madison, NJ
TAPinto.net

Madison Police Part of Burglary Ring that Led to 14 Year Prison Sentence for Bergen County Man

By TAPinto Staff,

5 days ago

TRENTON, NJ -  The Madison Police Department was one of 40 police departments that collaborated on a burglary ring that targeted residences across New Jersey. The investigation led to the arrest and conviction of Keith Perry of Teaneck. Perry who acted as the leader of the criminal ring was sentenced to 14 years in state prison, stated Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin.

According to authorities, 84 burglaries were committed from October 2020 through March 2021 in nine counties in New Jersey — Morris, Bergen, Essex, Somerset, Hunterdon, Union, Passaic, Monmouth, and Middlesex — as well as lower New York State.   According to authorities, Perry and his associates forced entry through a doorway, usually in the afternoon or early evening, and stole cash, jewelry, and other valuables from the master bedroom and/or other areas of the residence. Well over half a million dollars in cash, jewelry, and other valuables were stolen in total in the 84 burglaries, said police.

Perry was charged with 17 burglaries that occurred in Morris, Bergen, Essex, Somerset, Hunterdon, and Union Counties. It is alleged that during a burglary in Englewood on Dec. 23, 2020, the homeowner confronted Perry, who made a motion inside his sweatshirt as though he had a gun and said, “I’ll shoot you.”

In separate hearings, two ring members who were charged with Perry in April were Porsche Brown, 31, of Lodi, N.J., and Kay Brown, 24, of Paterson, N.J. (no relation to each other) — were sentenced to non-custodial probation. Both women pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary on July 13, 2021.

“Thanks to the collaboration of dozens of law enforcement agencies working across multiple jurisdictions, we successfully identified and dismantled a prolific burglary ring targeting homes throughout New Jersey and brought its ringleader to justice,” said Attorney General Platkin. “This case is an excellent example of how law enforcement agencies throughout the state are working together to keep New Jerseyans safe in their homes.”

“Every agency involved with this investigation understood that it was paramount that we identify and apprehend the members of this ring, because their willingness to commit these crimes while homeowners were present demonstrated that they were prepared to engage in confrontation, which could easily have escalated into violence,” said Colonel Patrick J. Callahan, Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police. “This investigation is an example of how the New Jersey law enforcement community can quickly band together and coordinate across multiple jurisdictions to dismantle a dangerous burglary ring.”

