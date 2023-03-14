George Santos Files to Run for Reelection in 2024

Congress’ resident liar George Santos (R-N.Y.) has filed paperwork to potentially run for reelection in 2024, despite facing multiple federal investigations and a Congressional Ethics investigation regarding the many falsehoods he’s told voters.

While the Long Island congressman is polling abysmally in his home district, the move opens up a potentially vital lifeline for Santos: campaign cash.

Tuesday’s filing to the Federal Election Commission would allow Santos to use money raised through his campaign, or the cash he personally lends to the fund, for potential legal expenses.

The congressman’s string of high-profile lies about his backstory have led to claims that he engaged in various criminal activities prior to his run for office. These include allegations that he stole funds donated to a disabled veteran, committed check fraud while living in Brazil, and ran a credit card fraud scheme out of Florida. He’s under investigation for potential finance violations committed in his two previous campaigns. The move to file paperwork allowing him to use donor money to help his case will likely draw scrutiny from authorities.

Santos is also in trouble in Congress. Earlier this month, the Congressional Ethics Committee announced it would be opening an investigation into “whether Representative George Santos may have: engaged in unlawful activity with respect to his 2022 congressional campaign; failed to properly disclose required information on statements filed with the House; violated federal conflict of interest laws in connection with his role in a firm providing fiduciary services; and/or engaged in sexual misconduct towards an individual seeking employment in his congressional office.”

While Santos denies the allegations, he resigned from his House committee assignments in January, calling the controversies surrounding him a “distraction” from his work in Congress.

Establishing his candidacy for reelection will do little to reestablish confidence amongst Santos’ constituents. Seventy-eight percent of voters in New York’s Third District think Santos should resign , and his local party chapter agrees. The Nassau County Republican Committee called for Santos’ resignation, and barred him from events and meetings. The New York state Republican party has also called for his resignation , stating that the chapter does “not consider him one of our congresspeople.”

While Santos seems determined to outlast the storm, it’s unlikely that voters will grant him a second term in office.

