Open in App
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Coker: Ryan Bader vs. Linton Vassell title fight is two men better at heavyweight

By Matt Erickson,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33BfN5_0lIr1keV00

SAN JOSE, Calif. – It’s fair to say Scott Coker is reasonably excited about the next heavyweight title fight he’s likely to promote.

Linton Vassell (24-8 MMA, 12-5 BMMA) had some early issues in his rematch with Valentin Moldavsky (11-3 MMA, 6-2 BMMA) at Bellator 292 this past Friday in San Jose, Calif. But he worked his way out of trouble and rallied for a big knockout win to avenge a past loss.

The fight was a No. 1 contender fight for a title shot against champion Ryan Bader, which will be another rematch for Vassell. He lost a light heavyweight title shot to Bader in November 2017.

Bader has since lost the 205-pound title, but has looked nearly untouchable at heavyweight. And so, too, has Vassell – with five straight wins and five finishes since he entered the division with his loss to Moldavsky. Coker thinks both of them are where they should be now.

“I think both these guys are better at heavyweight than they are at light heavyweight, and for whatever reason, they perform at a higher level when they’re in the heavyweight division,” Coker told MMA Junkie at the post-fight news conference. “I’m looking forward to it because the Linton I saw (Friday) is not the Linton I’ve ever seen before. Moldavsky is no joke. He is a real solid heavyweight, has great skills all the way around, has had a great training camp, obviously trains with Fedor (Emelianenko) and that whole team, and it seemed like (Vassell) just dominated him and took it to him.”

Coker said the plan is for Vassell to challenge Bader for the heavyweight title. But like everything in MMA, nothing is set in stone. Still, he expects the matchup to happen, and maybe not too far in the future, either.

Bader is coming off a quick finish of Emelianenko to defend the heavyweight belt. Vassell’s time preference is late fall, but he’d no doubt answer the call for a title shot no matter when it is.

“We look forward to promoting that fight,” Coker said. “I think Bader should be the next opponent (for Vassell). We haven’t talked to Ryan yet, so there’s still some things to be discussed. But that’s my goal is to put that fight together as soon as possible.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for Bellator 292.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT9 hours ago
Robert De Niro Steps Out With Rarely Seen Son Elliot, 24: Photos
New York City, NY1 day ago
NC State among teams that have contacted former UNC forward
Chapel Hill, NC4 hours ago
LSU basketball has been in contact with guard transfer from North Carolina
Baton Rouge, LA6 hours ago
Buffalo Bills release former Georgia WR after five years
Buffalo, NY7 hours ago
NASCAR officials told a driver to park it mid-race, so he left his car on the start-finish line
Atlanta, GA23 hours ago
Why Penny Hardaway tossed a water bottle across the court in Memphis' loss to FAU
Boca Raton, FL1 day ago
Masters survey 2023: More than two dozen pros, including Jack and Gary, were asked if they would have changed Augusta National's 13th hole to make it longer
Augusta, GA5 hours ago
Ohio State men's hockey gets into NCAA Frozen Four field
Columbus, OH41 minutes ago
How PFF grades Bengals' trip to free agency so far
Cincinnati, OH3 hours ago
Best reactions after Bengals LT Jonah Williams requests trade
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Falcons 7-round mock draft: Atlanta trades down, loads up
Atlanta, GA2 hours ago
Kansas State used a football formation to perfection for a key inbound pass in win over Kentucky
Manhattan, KS2 hours ago
NCAA Tournament: Tipoff time announced for Tennessee-Toledo game
Knoxville, TN10 hours ago
Colts grab Anthony Richardson in latest Draft Wire mock
Indianapolis, IN2 hours ago
Colts' updated needs after early free agency moves
Indianapolis, IN1 hour ago
UNC basketball schedules visit with transfer portal target
Chapel Hill, NC4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy