Man Comes Up With Stylish Way to Cover Bulky Radiator and Turns It Into an Accent Wall

Do you know that bulky radiator in your front room? It's a great source of heat, but it doesn't really blend well with any deco r. This homeowner devised a stylish way to cover that radiator, so it's not an eyesore. They even made it match the accent wall detail!

The homeowner wanted to cover the old, bulky radiator in their front room and blend it into an accent wall detail. They were looking for a stylish way to cover the radiator and add extra visual interest to their space.

Some folks had questions about its permanence.

"It looks good indeed... but if I want to ventilate the radiator or dust it, how do I do it?" @ Onuţa Caspi pondered, saying exactly what we though.

"It’s not attached to anything so you can move it anytime," @ WoodiesGr , the creator, answered.

Others pointed out the possible, likely danger of covering a radiator.

"Heat expands wood, bad idea," @ gruaige said.

Some folks were in opposition to this fear.

"People saying this could start a fire have probably never had radiators," @ AlanIGuess remarked. We'd love to know what makes this safe -- aside from not using the radiator at all.

"Now realizing I've done too much research on finding/making radiator covers cause I dont like the look of mine. Keep doing you, sir," @ Eve added.

This homeowner's solution is simple yet elegant, but it may not work for areas where you need the heater on consistently. The radiator is covered with a wood panel that blends into the accent wall detail, providing warmth when the heating is running in the winter months.

This design hack isn't necessarily for everyone, but if you have an unused radiator in your house and want to hide it from sight while still enjoying its benefits when needed--this could be just what you need!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News and subscribe to our Newsletter to get home and gardening news right to your inbox. For a chance to be featured on DenGarden and our social channels, click here to upload your clip and share your latest project with the world.