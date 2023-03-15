Lil Nas X Is Apologizing After Some People Thought He Was Making Fun Of Trans People

Lil Nas X is issuing an apology after a post he made wasn't received well by some members of the trans community.
It all started when Lil Nas shared a photo of a woman who happens to look a lot like him.
He jokingly captioned the tweet, "the surgery was a success" — implying that he had undergone gender-confirmation surgery.
The tweet immediately got some backlash, with one follower questioning why he made transitioning "the punchline of a joke" when he was a gay cis male.
In response, Lil Nas didn't apologize, instead writing in a now-deleted tweet, "im literally just saying she looks like me y'all cannot be fuckin serious."
And when another fan asked why he had to "mention surgery" in the joke, Lil Nas responded, "because she has titties? are u dense?"
But upon further reflection, Lil Nas admitted that his responses were not appropriate — and issued a formal apology.
"apologies to the trans community i def handled that situation with anger instead of considering why it was not cool. much love to you guys. sorry," he wrote.
Unfortunately, his apology was deemed fake by one trans fan — to whom he simply replied, "girl eat my ass."
Hopefully, Lil Nas truly understands why his comments could have been hurtful!
