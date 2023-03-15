Open in App
Lil Nas X Is Apologizing After Some People Thought He Was Making Fun Of Trans People

By Alex Gurley,

4 days ago

Lil Nas X is issuing an apology after a post he made wasn't received well by some members of the trans community.

Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

It all started when Lil Nas shared a photo of a woman who happens to look a lot like him.

Kayla Oaddams / WireImage / Getty Images

He jokingly captioned the tweet, "the surgery was a success" — implying that he had undergone gender-confirmation surgery.

Twitter: @LilNasX

The tweet immediately got some backlash, with one follower questioning why he made transitioning "the punchline of a joke" when he was a gay cis male.

you’re a gay cis male why are you making transitioning a punchline of a joke https://t.co/HNpGmzCcwK

@islandthembo 05:24 PM - 14 Mar 2023

In response, Lil Nas didn't apologize, instead writing in a now-deleted tweet, "im literally just saying she looks like me y'all cannot be fuckin serious."

@bangmarajj @LilNasX

@Chester73147217 06:31 PM - 14 Mar 2023

And when another fan asked why he had to "mention surgery" in the joke, Lil Nas responded, "because she has titties? are u dense?"

Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

But upon further reflection, Lil Nas admitted that his responses were not appropriate — and issued a formal apology.

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

"apologies to the trans community i def handled that situation with anger instead of considering why it was not cool. much love to you guys. sorry," he wrote.

apologies to the trans community i def handled that situation with anger instead of considering why it was not cool. much love to you guys. sorry

@LilNasX 06:29 PM - 14 Mar 2023

Unfortunately, his apology was deemed fake by one trans fan — to whom he simply replied, "girl eat my ass."

girl eat my ass https://t.co/EXs1p9vkaw

@LilNasX 06:35 PM - 14 Mar 2023

Hopefully, Lil Nas truly understands why his comments could have been hurtful!

