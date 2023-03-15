Zendaya's Stylist Law Roach Said He’s Retiring Just Days After He Put Hunter Schafer In A Viral White Feather Top For The Oscars

Law Roach, the celebrity stylist who shot to fame styling Zendaya’s viral red carpet looks, said he is retiring in an Instagram post shared Tuesday.

“My Cup is empty….. thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years,” the 44-year-old captioned his announcement post, a graphic of a “RETIRED” traffic sign. “If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not! The politics , the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out.”

Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

The post came days after the Academy Awards and its festivities, where Roach styled several viral celebrity looks, including Hunter Schafer’s widely shared Ann Demeulemeester micro feather look at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, as well as Megan Thee Stallion’s Bach Mai gown .

Hunter Schafer attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Axelle / FilmMagic

Many people online were shocked by the manner and timing of the announcement, particularly given that his work was being showcased earlier this week.

the girls opening instagram seeing law roach is retiring @pradachurch 05:48 PM - 14 Mar 2023

i really do hope law roach’s instagram post about him retiring is some early april fools joke because this man is too talented to quit @cyanmiu 05:49 PM - 14 Mar 2023

The stylist has accrued one of the most recognizable clientele, dressing the likes of Celine Dion, Tom Holland, Lewis Hamilton, Bella Hadid, Ariana Grande, and more. “Law Roach” immediately began trending on Twitter as people expressed their surprise .

Dominique Charriau / WireImage

Other users have wondered whether the announcement is serious or a response to the flaws in the fashion industry . Many pointed to a recent video from the Louis Vuitton fashion show where Roach was not given a front-row seat next to Zendaya. “I hope it’s not because of this situation,” one said . “it is lol,” another replied .

We’ll see that doll at Met gala lol living for the lil graphic though @AhniyahGold 06:00 PM - 14 Mar 2023

there must have been a lot of happening to law roach and not only the seat situation but you can tell that it was his last straw. This industry keeps getting oppressive continuously and it no longer surprises me. @pinkmochhi 07:23 PM - 14 Mar 2023

Meanwhile, stylists and celebrities shared their emotional reactions in the comments. “Law I won’t let you !!!! We don’t quit .. strived to hard,” Naomi Campbell wrote. “Mental health is first,” Nene Leakes commented.

Jacopo M. Raule / Getty Images for Salvatore Ferragamo

And many other prominent figures were shocked by the statement, indicating the secrecy of the news. “WHAT?!” TikToker Addison Rae, who has worked with Roach in the past, wrote . “No,” designer Christian Siriano said.

Still, many have taken the announcement as not a drill and have begun to celebrate many of the memorable looks that Roach created for his clients on the red carpet. The stylist has curated an archive of looks, including dressing 10 celebrities at the 2021 Met Gala alone.

Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Tao Group Hospitality

From Ariana Grande’s voluminous gray gown to Anya Taylor-Joy’s green glitzy red carpet debut , fans recounted their favorite Law Roach moments.

red carpets will never be the same without law roach @gurlnico 06:25 PM - 14 Mar 2023

“Law roach retiring weeks before met gala…like we need you back stink,” one tweeted .

Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images for Salvatore Ferragamo

Law Roach did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News’ request for comment.

Arnold Jerocki / Getty Images

