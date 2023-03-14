French Montana & Rubi Rose Spotted Together On A Romantic Date

According to video TMZ posted on Tuesday, March 14, the Bronx native and the Georgia rapper were spotted heading into Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills, Calif. French and Rubi looked extremely comfortable as they hopped out of his car and walked into the restaurant together. The "Unforgettable" artist even wrapped his arm around her as they went to their table. There's no word on exactly when sparks first started to fly but it's clear that they're in more than just a situationship.
"Me and Khloé are always going to be friends, and the family still remains close,” he told Haute Living . "I feel like we had a real dope relationship―there was no bad blood, nobody did something to somebody that we couldn’t come back from. The love was real. When the love was like that, it’s always going to be like that."
Comments / 0