Dallas Mavs 'Big Phonies' Who 'Stink, Bad Coach, Will Flame Out!' - NBA Analyst

The former Bridgewater State University alum and current senior basketball writer for The Ringer had bold words for the Dallas Mavericks and their Playoff aspirations.

The Dallas Mavericks are the No. 8 seed in the NBA Western Conference at 34-35. Dallas has gone 3-7 in their last 10 games as they've battled injuries and attempt to establish camaraderie.

Looking to match or exceed their Western Conference Finals appearance from a season ago, a new-look Mavericks roster is taking time to gel at a very inopportune final stretch of the season. Nevertheless, are they not what they put out to be?

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer went in on the Mavericks, saying this about his envisioned end for coach Jason Kidd and company:

Calling the Mavericks 'big phonies' teeters on the line of disrespect.

The Mavericks -- a proven professional NBA team -- have not won 34 games and jockeying for playoff positioning without earning every last win, and have certainly not done so by engaging in deceit or subterfuge.

Pertaining to the rest of O'Connor's comments, the Mavericks are in fact underwhelming on defense. They own the No. 23 defensive rating in the association (115.5) and lost their best perimeter defender in Dorian Finney-Smith to the Brooklyn Nets via the Irving trade. Therefore, there is a truth to O'Connor's sentiments in that regard.

O'Connor also blasted coach Kidd for being a 'bad coach.' Aside from making the playoffs in four of five full seasons as a head coach, advancing out of the first round in two, and making a conference finals on the heels of an upset against a 64-18 Phoenix Suns team, Kidd remedied a problem that pervaded under coach Rick Carlisle. He found a way to take the ball out of Doncic's hands and diversify the offense -- a catalyst in their success last season.

Included in his remarks was a perceived lack of depth on the Mavs' roster. Dallas is fully equipped at guard, particularly with the recent play of Jaden Hardy -- who has scored 50 combined points in his first two NBA stars, albeit in losses. They match versatility at the power forward and center positions. Coach Kidd may lack some depth on the wings, but has an arsenal of specialists that give help to their stars.

Whether or not the Mavs flame out come season's end remains to be seen. They have four players that can legitimately get 20-plus points on any given night. They have two of the best late-game performers in recent memory. They have an overabundance of size, shooting, athleticism and playmaking on every zone of the floor. The defense must shape up and quick in order to win against the best of the best come postseason time. Dallas has an objective chance at upsetting anyone they face in any round of the playoffs.