SHREVEPORT, La.-- LSU is taking its scholarship first agenda on tour around the state.

The purpose of the tour is for LSU President William Tate to meet the people of Louisiana and learn about the state's key industries like agriculture, biomedical, energy and defenses.

Tate met students at Strawn's on Kings Highway in Shreveport.

"I always feel welcome in Shreveport," Tate said. "We want to do well here. It is vital for anyone who has questions about the value of our campuses."