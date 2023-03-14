Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Matt Gay says goodbye to Rams after earning record contract from Colts

By Cameron DaSilva,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fYMNc_0lIqR8Hi00

Matt Gay saved the Rams from an extended search for a kicker in 2020 when he signed with Los Angeles following his release from the Buccaneers. At that point, the Rams had already tried three different kickers and found no success post-Greg Zuerlein, but Gay came to the rescue.

He turned into one of the best kickers in the league, missing a total of four field goal attempts in the last two seasons. Now, he’s one of the highest-paid kickers in football.

The Colts are signing him to a four-year, $22.5 million deal, the largest free-agent contract ever for a kicker. That deal will be made official on Wednesday but Gay didn’t waste any time saying goodbye to the team he spent the last three seasons with.

He posted a message on Twitter Tuesday thanking the Rams, his teammates and fans for the support.

