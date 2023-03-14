Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
Athlon Sports

Former Eagles Linebacker Kyzir White Reportedly Signing With Cardinals

By Mitchell Forde,

5 days ago

New Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon is bringing in a familiar face around whom he will build his defense.

Free agent linebacker Kyzir White, who spent last season playing under Gannon for the Philadelphia Eagles, is signing a two-year contract with the Cardinals, according to Jordan Schultz. The new deal is expected to pay White $11 million.

One of the NFL's most prolific tacklers, White racked up 110 stops in his lone season with the Eagles, helping lead Philadelphia to Super Bowl LVII in the process. He also broke up seven passes and had 1.5 sacks.

White spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Los Angeles Chargers. He racked up 144 tackles in 2021, eighth-most in the NFL that season.

White is one of several big names from the Eagles' 2022 defense who could wind up playing elsewhere next season. Fellow linebacker T.J. Edwards has already signed with the Chicago Bears, while star defensive tackle Javon Hargrave is headed to the Tennessee Titans and safety Marcus Epps is joining the Las Vegas Raiders.

Other noteworthy free agents who have yet to sign with a new team include defensive lineman Fletcher Cox, edge rusher Robert Quinn and cornerbacks James Bradberry and C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

