Wizards Find Themselves In A Critical Position

The Washington Wizards Are In A Critical Position As They Host The Detroit Pistons Tonight

Tonight, the Washington Wizards will take on a team full of talent and potential when fully healthy, the Detroit Pistons . The Wizards have slid in the standings and are now battling just to make the play in tournament as they now sit a half of a game out in 11th place in the East. Things have gone from bad to worst in Washington. Tonight, they will play a team who is on cruise control as they have their eyes set for the NBA Draft. This Pistons team has a ton of talent and won’t go down easily as they may have the Rookie of the Year in Jaden Ivey.





How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Lions today :

Game Date: March 14, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: Capital One Arena in Washington DC

Here is the Injury Report & Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

Projected Starters

Washington Wizards :

Guards: Bradley Beal , Monte Morris

Forwards: Deni Avdija , Kristaps Porzingis

Center: Daniel Gafford

Detroit Pistons:

Guards: Killian Hayes, RJ Hampton

Forwards: Rodney McGruder, Eugene Omoruyi

Center: James Wiseman

Injury Report

Washington Wizards:

Kyle Kuzma-OUT (Knee)

Johnny Davis-Questionable (Illness)

Taj Gibson-Questionable (Illness)

Detroit Pistons:

Cade Cunningham-OUT (Leg)

Jaden Ivey-OUT (Illness)

Isaiah Stewart-OUT (Hip)

Alec Burks-OUT (Foot)

Bojan Bogdanovic-OUT (Achilles)

Marvin Bagley III-OUT(Ankle)

Hamidou Diallo-OUT (Ankle)

The Bottom Line

The Washington Wizards dropped the ball big time the other night in Philadelphia against the 76ers . The Wizards Big Three played horrible in a game that was crucial to their season. The good thing is they did manage to get solid bench production, specifically from the Gonzaga product, Corey Kispert. The Wizards must make sure their stars get going early. They need to emphasize putting the ball in Bradley Beal’s hands. In fact, if he has to make every play, so be it! They need to also get Kristaps Porzingis hot beyond the ark. His three point success opens up the paint tremendously and allows Bradley Beal and company to attack the basket. Also, if they can get good production from Kispert off the bench again in this game, that will help as well. No matter the case, they must get their stars going early on.