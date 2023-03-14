Round 3: Wizards vs. Pistons…Who’s In? Who’s Out?

The Washington Wizards (31-37) are facing the Detroit Pistons (16-53) in a one game home stint before hitting the road on Friday to face Cleveland

Photo Credit: USA Today

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons today :

Game Date: March 14, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: Capital One Arena in Washington DC

Here is the Injury Report & Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

For the Wizards, Kyle Kuzma is out with knee soreness. Johnny Davis and Taj Gibson are questionable with non-Covid related illnesses. For the Pistons, Cade Cunningham (Leg), Isaiah Stewart (Hip) Marvin Bagley III (Ankle), Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles), Alec Burks (Foot), Jaden Ivey (Non-Covid Illness) and Hamidou Diallo (Ankle) are out for tonight’s game.

Photo Credit: USA Today

Projected Starters

Washington Wizards :

Guards: Bradley Beal , Monte Morris

Forwards: Deni Avdija , Kristaps Porzingis

Center: Daniel Gafford

Detroit Pistons:

Guards: Killian Hayes, RJ Hampton

Forwards: Rodney McGruder, Eugene Omoruyi

Center: James Wiseman

Injury Report



Washington Wizards:

Kyle Kuzma-OUT (Knee)

Johnny Davis-Questionable (Illness)

Taj Gibson-Questionable (Illness)

Detroit Pistons:

Cade Cunningham-OUT (Leg)

Jaden Ivey-OUT (Illness)

Isaiah Stewart-OUT (Hip)

Alec Burks-OUT (Foot)

Bojan Bogdanovic-OUT (Achilles)

Marvin Bagley III-OUT(Ankle)

Hamidou Diallo-OUT (Ankle)

