Round 3: Wizards vs. Pistons…Who’s In? Who’s Out?

The Washington Wizards (31-37) are facing the Detroit Pistons (16-53) in a one game home stint before hitting the road on Friday to face Cleveland
WASHINGTON DC-The Washington Wizards (31-37) are facing the Detroit Pistons (16-53) in a one game home stint before hitting the road on Friday to face Cleveland. This game will be the third game of the season series between Detroit and Washington. The Wizards won the first matchup 120-99. Washington won Game two 119-117. Wizards lead the series 2-0. The Wizards are currently in a three-game losing streak.
How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons today :
Game Date: March 14, 2023
Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass
Stream: FuboTV
From: Capital One Arena in Washington DC
Here is the Injury Report & Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.
For the Wizards, Kyle Kuzma is out with knee soreness. Johnny Davis and Taj Gibson are questionable with non-Covid related illnesses. For the Pistons, Cade Cunningham (Leg), Isaiah Stewart (Hip) Marvin Bagley III (Ankle), Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles), Alec Burks (Foot), Jaden Ivey (Non-Covid Illness) and Hamidou Diallo (Ankle) are out for tonight’s game.
Comments / 0