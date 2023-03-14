Open in App
'He shot him dead': Man charged with fatal shooting in Wilmington's Riverside neighborhood

By Hannah Edelman, Delaware News Journal,

5 days ago

A 30-year-old man from Chester, Pennsylvania, has been charged with the fatal shooting of 34-year-old Antoine Caceres on Feb. 1, the Wilmington Police Department announced Tuesday.

Leroy Williams was initially arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force in Pennsylvania on Feb. 9, but police said he was not extradited to Delaware and charged until March 10.

According to court documents obtained by Delaware Online/The News Journal, Williams broke into the Bowers Street apartment occupied by Caceres and an unnamed woman in Wilmington's Riverside neighborhood shortly before 10 p.m. on Feb. 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fJxfz_0lIq8xYm00

Caceres and the woman were in their bedroom when Williams barged in with a gun and shot Caceres multiple times, according to court records. He then pointed the gun at the woman, who told police that she heard a clicking noise as he tried to fire it at her.

The woman then grabbed the gun from Williams, ejected the magazine and threw it down the stairs before running out to call police, court documents state. When police arrived at the building, the woman was standing at the top of the stairs.

BACKGROUND: Man shot dead Wednesday night in Wilmington's Riverside neighborhood

"He shot him dead," she said as she pointed to the bedroom, according to court records. "He's in there."

Court documents show police found Caceres lying on the floor to the left of the bed with gunshot wounds to his head, torso and legs. New Castle County Paramedics were called, but Caceres was ultimately pronounced dead at 10:05 p.m.

DATABASE: Tracking gun violence in Delaware

Williams has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm while committing a felony and first-degree burglary. He remains incarcerated at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $2.12 million cash-only bail.

Send story tips or ideas to Hannah Edelman at hedelman@delawareonline.com. For more reporting, follow them on Twitter at @h_edelman.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: 'He shot him dead': Man charged with fatal shooting in Wilmington's Riverside neighborhood

