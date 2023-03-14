Open in App
New Providence, NJ
TAPinto.net

New Providence Firefighters' Quick Response Extinguishes Warehouse Fire

By TAPinto New Providence Staff,

5 days ago

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ - On Monday evening, the New Providence Volunteer Fire Department were summoned to a single-story commercial warehouse on Spring Street in the borough of New Providence. Reports suggested heavy smoke and an active fire.

"The New Providence Volunteer Fire Department was alerted by Mountain Valley Emergency Communications of an activated fire/waterflow alarm at 165 Spring St. in the Borough," said John Signorello, Deputy Fire Chief.

The incident was upgraded to a first alarm with the initial arriving units on scene within approximately seven minutes.  First arriving companies initiated an interior attack and rapidly located a contents fire within the warehouse that was being held in check by the sprinkler system. The fire was subsequently extinguished by the first arriving engine company.  The fire was placed under control at 6:38 p.m., with the department remaining on scene until approximately 11:27 p.m. conducting search, overhaul, ventilation, and investigation assistance.

New Providence Fire units were assisted by Berkeley Heights and Chatham Township Fire Departments on scene.  Companies from Fanwood, Stirling and an additional unit from Berkeley Heights alongside Union County Fire Mutual Aid Coordinators provided station coverage to the Borough in the event of another incident.

There were no reported injuries to civilians or firefighting personnel.  The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Union County Fire Investigation Task Force in conjunction with the New Providence Police Department Detective Bureau, New Providence Bureau of Fire Prevention, and the New Jersey State Division of Fire Safety.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39UTNB_0lIq8Xo000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MR0vN_0lIq8Xo000

