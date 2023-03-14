SentinelOne: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — SentinelOne Inc. (S) on Tuesday reported a loss of $93.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The cybersecurity provider posted revenue of $126.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $125 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $378.7 million, or $1.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $422.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, SentinelOne said it expects revenue in the range of $137 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $108.7 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $631 million to $640 million.

