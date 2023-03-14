Open in App
The Associated Press

Performant Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

5 days ago

LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — Performant Financial Corp. (PFMT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $235,000 in its fourth quarter.

The Livermore, California-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The provider of audit and recovery services posted revenue of $29.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $6.5 million, or 9 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $109.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFMT

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
State says Louisiana family must give up beloved pet nutria
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
President Joe Biden Slips Up After Claiming Oregon's 'Western' Counties Are Seceding To Idaho: 'Muddled & Confused'
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Nick Martinez leaves Team USA at WBC, returns to Padres camp
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Rybakina defeats Sabalenka to win Indian Wells title
Indian Wells, CA54 minutes ago
Jokic, Porter, Murray power Nuggets to 108-102 win over Nets
Denver, CO1 hour ago
Saint Mary’s F Alex Ducas helped off court with back injury
Albany, NY17 minutes ago
Amoore, Hokies advance to Sweet 16 of March Madness
Blacksburg, VA20 minutes ago
Clark, Czinano lead Iowa past Georgia in March Madness
Athens, GA54 minutes ago
South Carolina advances to Sweet 16 with rout of USF
Columbia, SC1 hour ago
Altuve could be out for a while; Nimmo has hopes for opener
Houston, TX1 hour ago
Logano passes Keselowski on last lap, gives Ford Atlanta win
Atlanta, GA1 hour ago
Irish hold on to defeat Bulldogs in March Madness
South Bend, IN12 minutes ago
Gilgeous-Alexander scores 40 as Thunder top Suns 124-120
Oklahoma City, OK1 hour ago
UConn, Baylor meet 2 years after close March Madness clash
Waco, TX1 hour ago
Cuban baseball team draws ire, support in Little Havana
Miami, FL15 minutes ago
Wisconsin women blank Ohio State, win 7th NCAA hockey title
Madison, WI14 minutes ago
Idaho robbery suspect killed in Montana after hostage shot
Osburn, ID6 hours ago
Former Air Force officer gets prison term for Capitol attack
Grapevine, TX2 days ago
Nowell’s huge 2nd half leads Kansas State past Kentucky
Manhattan, KS1 hour ago
Vassell, Johnson spoil Murray's return as Spurs top Hawks
San Antonio, TX1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy