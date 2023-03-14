Open in App
Kern County, CA
What to know about the flooding in Kern County

By Jacqueline GutierrezJose Franco,

5 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With rain in the forecast again Tuesday and Wednesday, some areas of Kern County are experiencing conditions that are rarely, if ever, seen.

The recent rain prompted a massive water flow in the Kern River that had not been seen in over 50 years. That rain then caused flooding in McFarland, Wasco, and the Kern River Valley.

Atmospheric river tapers off in Kern’s forecast before returning over the weekend

Kern County can expect moderate to heavy rain on Tuesday going into Wednesday. The valley can expect nearly a half inch of rain and the mountain areas can pick up between 1 inch to 1.5 inches of rain.

Evacuation warnings and orders around Kern County

Kern County officials have issued evacuation warnings and orders for areas around Kern County due to the storm and potential “highly likely” landslides in Wofford.

An evacuation order is in place for all of Wofford Heights due to the potential of a landslide , according to officials. The evacuation was put in place because of “observed soil instability” in the Crane Peak Court area and officials Tuesday said a landslide was “highly likely.”

An evacuation order is in effect for Riverkern, low-lying areas of Kernville, in Tillie Creek Evans Road south to Old State Road between Wofford Boulevard to Arnold Springs Drive and in Wofford Heights.

These areas will be impacted by the order south of Riverkern, between Sierra Way, Burlando Road, North of the Kernville Airport, Tillie Creek and Wofford Heights, East of Arnold Spring Spur Drive and South of Wofford Heights Boulevard, North of Old State Road. For more information about this evacuation order, click here .

An evacuation order is in place in McFarland and surrounding areas due to potential flooding because of the storm, according to officials. For more information about this evacuation, click here .

Hwy 178 closed for second time Wednesday

Evacuation centers around Kern County

Evacuation centers have been placed in areas impacted by the storm.

For the evacuation due to the “highly likely” landslides in the Wofford Heights area and the evacuation in the Kern River Valley areas, an evacuation center opened at Kern Valley High School located at 3340 Erskine Creek Road in Lake Isabella, according to officials. Animal Services will be onsite to assist with sheltering companion animals.

The evacuation center in the McFarland and Delano areas is located at the 11th Avenue Community Center in Delano, according to officials. The shelter will provide, water food, EMTs onsite and spiritual care if needed.

Kern County State of Emergency proclamation

Due to the potential of flooding and landslides around the county the Kern County Board of Supervisors approved of a state of emergency proclamation in Kern County .

The Board unanimously approved of emergency proclamation #47A Tuesday. Officials are urging residents to stay out of areas that have been evacuated until orders are lifted.

Kern County Fire Chief and Director of Emergency Services, Aaron Duncan, said the department is pulling resources in from Las Vegas.

Duncan added, the Red Cross is in need of volunteers. For full details and to sign up, visit KCFD website kerncountyfire.org .

For information about the proclamation, click here .

Wofford Heights can experience potentially catastrophic soil movement

Scams amidst the storms and flooding

Kern County officials are warning residents about a scam in regard to the flooding.

Officials with the county told residents to beware of scams asking for donations for flood victims at a press conference Monday afternoon.

Never miss a story – Make KGET.com your homepage

Officials are advising to not give the alleged scammers any information. For more information, click here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

