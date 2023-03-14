Most Wanted in Calhoun County | March 14, 2023

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and has been placed on probation by the courts. “SORNA” means Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone to not take any actions on their own but to contact the Sheriff’s Office or local Police Department for them to investigate further. There are times when a warrant may be recalled, and the person is no longer wanted.

*If pictures are not visible on the NewsBreak app please visit www.calhounjournal.com for the full article.

Charlie Shugars

Last Known City: Oxford, AL

Charges: FTA – Possession of Marijuana 1st

Angela Graves

Last Known City: Culman, AL

Charges: FTA – Possession of Controlled Substance

FTA – Use/Possession Drug paraphernalia

FTA – Theft of Property 4th

Tony Sturkie

Last Known City: Anniston, AL

Charges: Probation Violation – Possession of Controlled Substance

Daniel Grantham

Last Known City: Piedmont, AL

Charges: FTA – Receiving Stolen Property 2nd

Eric Cowden

Last Known City: Anniston, AL

Charges: Probation Violation – Obstructing Justice Using False ID

Angela Brady

Last Known City: Anniston, AL

Charges: Probation Violation – Burglary 3rd

Clifford Thomas

Last Known City: Gainsville, GA

Charges: FTA – Possession of Forged Instrument 1st (x2)

FTA – Obstructing Justice Using False Identity

Bradley Fincher

Last Known City: Munford, AL

Charges: Probation Violation – Possession of Controlled Substance (x2)

Christine Banks

Last Known City: Oxford, AL

Charges: FTA – Obstructing Justice Using False Identity

Deanna Taliaferro

Last Known City: Oxford, AL

Charges: Chemical Endangerment of Child

Probation Violation – Distribution of Controlled Substance

If you have any information please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 241-8040 , or contact your local police department.