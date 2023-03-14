Most Wanted in Calhoun County | March 14, 2023

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and has been placed on probation by the courts. “SORNA” means Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone to not take any actions on their own but to contact the Sheriff’s Office or local Police Department for them to investigate further. There are times when a warrant may be recalled, and the person is no longer wanted.
Charlie Shugars
Last Known City: Oxford, AL
Charges: FTA – Possession of Marijuana 1st Submit Tip
Angela Graves
Last Known City: Culman, AL
Charges: FTA – Possession of Controlled Substance
FTA – Use/Possession Drug paraphernalia
FTA – Theft of Property 4th Submit Tip
Tony Sturkie
Last Known City: Anniston, AL
Charges: Probation Violation – Possession of Controlled Substance Submit Tip
Daniel Grantham
Last Known City: Piedmont, AL
Charges: FTA – Receiving Stolen Property 2nd Submit Tip
Eric Cowden
Last Known City: Anniston, AL
Charges: Probation Violation – Obstructing Justice Using False ID Submit Tip
Angela Brady
Last Known City: Anniston, AL
Charges: Probation Violation – Burglary 3rd Submit Tip
Clifford Thomas
Last Known City: Gainsville, GA
Charges: FTA – Possession of Forged Instrument 1st (x2)
FTA – Obstructing Justice Using False Identity Submit Tip
Bradley Fincher
Last Known City: Munford, AL
Charges: Probation Violation – Possession of Controlled Substance (x2) Submit Tip
Christine Banks
Last Known City: Oxford, AL
Charges: FTA – Obstructing Justice Using False Identity Submit Tip
Deanna Taliaferro
Last Known City: Oxford, AL
Charges: Chemical Endangerment of Child
Probation Violation – Distribution of Controlled Substance Submit Tip
If you have any information please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 241-8040 , or contact your local police department.
