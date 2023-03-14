Open in App
Calhoun County, AL
See more from this location?
Calhoun Journal

Most Wanted in Calhoun County | March 14, 2023

By Jim Evancho,

5 days ago

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and has been placed on probation by the courts. “SORNA” means Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone to not take any actions on their own but to contact the Sheriff’s Office or local Police Department for them to investigate further. There are times when a warrant may be recalled, and the person is no longer wanted.

*If pictures are not visible on the NewsBreak app please visit www.calhounjournal.com for the full article.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nTd9u_0lIpu5Jn00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DYFBP_0lIpu5Jn00

Charlie Shugars

Last Known City: Oxford, AL

Charges: FTA – Possession of Marijuana 1st

Submit Tip https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kjsgn_0lIpu5Jn00

Angela Graves

Last Known City: Culman, AL

Charges: FTA – Possession of Controlled Substance

FTA – Use/Possession Drug paraphernalia

FTA – Theft of Property 4th

Submit Tip

Tony Sturkie

Last Known City: Anniston, AL

Charges: Probation Violation – Possession of Controlled Substance

Submit Tip https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UaEo6_0lIpu5Jn00

Daniel Grantham

Last Known City: Piedmont, AL

Charges: FTA – Receiving Stolen Property 2nd

Submit Tip

Eric Cowden

Last Known City: Anniston, AL

Charges: Probation Violation – Obstructing Justice Using False ID

Submit Tip

Angela Brady

Last Known City: Anniston, AL

Charges: Probation Violation – Burglary 3rd

Submit Tip

Clifford Thomas

Last Known City: Gainsville, GA

Charges: FTA – Possession of Forged Instrument 1st (x2)

FTA – Obstructing Justice Using False Identity

Submit Tip

Bradley Fincher

Last Known City: Munford, AL

Charges: Probation Violation – Possession of Controlled Substance (x2)

Submit Tip

Christine Banks

Last Known City: Oxford, AL

Charges: FTA – Obstructing Justice Using False Identity

Submit Tip

Deanna Taliaferro

Last Known City: Oxford, AL

Charges: Chemical Endangerment of Child

Probation Violation – Distribution of Controlled Substance

Submit Tip

If you have any information please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 241-8040 , or contact your local police department.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Gaylesville Man Charged with Hundreds of Counts of Pornography/Possession/Material/Minors
Gaylesville, AL2 days ago
Judge Denies Bond for Hunter
Fort Payne, AL1 day ago
Man arrested for terroristic threats toward Piedmont High School
Piedmont, AL1 day ago
Double fatal crash under investigation in Oneonta
Oneonta, AL20 hours ago
Officer, suspect injured during chase in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, AL1 day ago
Suspects in February shooting arrested and tried
Jacksonville, AL2 days ago
2 killed in Marshall County wreck Thursday morning identified
Union Grove, AL3 days ago
Suspect in 4 linked killings arrested on capital murder charges in Birmingham double homicide
Birmingham, AL2 days ago
Alabama Dept. of Human Resources warning of SNAP EBT card scam
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Alabama woman killed when truck strikes concrete culvert
Ashland, AL2 days ago
Woman Killed in Tallapoosa County Crash
Ashland, AL3 days ago
Tentative sentencing hearing scheduled for Oxford High School shooter
Oxford, AL2 days ago
NOAA Radio Giveaway for Etowah Residents
Gadsden, AL2 days ago
‘It’s just real sad’: Seniors forced out of Baileyton community center
Baileyton, AL2 days ago
Man Under Guard in Gadsden Area Hospital
Gadsden, AL6 days ago
Jefferson County deputies find stolen vehicle, stolen property, and multiple guns after residents call in tip for car break-ins
Birmingham, AL3 days ago
Caleb Wells Still Missing from Northwest Georgia Area
Cedartown, GA2 days ago
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on I-59 in Birmingham now identified
Birmingham, AL2 days ago
Clay Council amends alcohol ordinance, moves to shut down illegal encampment
Clay, AL2 days ago
Talladega’s revitalization project demolishing more than 30 abandoned, dilapidated homes
Talladega, AL2 days ago
Police: Suspect confesses to killing 4 people across Birmingham, St. Clair County
Ragland, AL5 days ago
National Weather Service Says “More Cold to Come”
Birmingham, AL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy