Hailey Bieber Coordinates Y2K Style With Justin Bieber in Oversized Jeans & Leather Boots

Hailey and Justin Bieber were spotted heading out in Los Angeles yesterday.

Hailey was outfitted in casual clothing consisting of a striped red, blue and white polo which she wore with slouchy blue jeans. Overtop, the model layered on a black leather jacket in an oversized style. Hailey carried a black Miu Miu mini bag and donned black sunglasses.

Dressed in a similarly lax style, Justin had on a gray crewneck worn alongside a plain white tee and a baby blue tweed vest with smiley face buttons and raw edges. On bottom, the “Beauty and a Beat” singer styled baggy denim with black and yellow paneling with his brand Drew House’s logo running down the sides. For finishing touches, Justin wore a hot pink beanie.

Although it was hard to see over the eclipsing hem of her pants, Hailey sported black leather pointed-toe ankle boots fitted with stacked block heels and a sleek silhouette. Justin wore what appeared to be a pair of white low-top sneakers.

Beyond her fabulous wardrobe, Hailey has become a darling of the fashion industry, appearing in campaigns for Guess, Levi’s, Ugg, Ralph Lauren and Zadig & Voltaire, among other top brands. The star’s extensive shoe closet includes an eclectic and impressive mix of streetwear sneakers and sleek heels. On occasion, Hailey can be found wearing kicks by Superga, Nike, New Balance and Off-White. The model also favors embellished pumps, loafers and strappy sandal heels from Tabitha Simmons, Jimmy Choo and Amina Muaddi, among other top brands.

The “Yummy” singer’s wardrobe typically consists of trendy looks, including button-downs, khaki pants, oversized t-shirts and sports jerseys. Meanwhile, when the star is getting red carpet ready, Bieber often wears eye-catching tailored pieces with statement accessories. It’s no secret that Bieber is an avid fan of funky footwear. The singer’s eclectic and colorful streetwear-inspired style often welcomes the addition of interesting and usually chunky or oversized sneakers at every turn.

