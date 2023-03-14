Open in App
Cincinnati, OH
See more from this location?
Cincinnati CityBeat

Achievements and Allyship Recognized During Women in STEM Awards

By Madeline Fening,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Xonm_0lIpoacL00
While women have made gains since 1970 when only 8% of STEM jobs were occupied by women, that number has only jumped to 27% in 2019.

A group of six women and one man were recognized for their achievements and allyship in science at the Women in STEM Honors Luncheon on Tuesday, March 14.

Hosted by the Gaskins Foundation, Cincinnati Museum Center and the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio, the awards recognize the contributions of women to promote Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education among women and girls in the Greater Southern Ohio area.


Honorees included:
  • Sara Brockert, Messer Construction Company
  • Lindsay Gerding, Jacobs
  • Dr. Regina Whitfield Kekessi, TriHealth
  • Nolita Lewis, GE Aerospace
  • Dr. Ying Sun, University of Cincinnati College of Engineering and Applied Sciences
  • Dr. Rolanda J. Wilkerson, Procter & Gamble
  • Chris Day, GE Aerospace
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, women make up nearly half of the U.S. workforce but are still vastly underrepresented in STEM jobs. While women have made gains since 1970 when only 8% of STEM jobs were occupied by women, that number has only jumped to 27% in 2019. In the same year, men made up 52% of all U.S. workers but 73% of all STEM workers.

What women earn in STEM fields is also imbalanced. Of the 70 different types of STEM jobs that the Census Bureau reports on, women earned more than men in only one occupation: computer network architects. But even in that specific field, women only represented 8% of its workforce.


Read more about each honoree and what they've contributed to the local science scene here .


Follow CityBeat's staff news writer Madeline Fening on Twitter and Instagram .

Coming soon: CityBeat Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cincinnati stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cincinnati, OH newsLocal Cincinnati, OH
Art Academy of Cincinnati Professor of 30 Years to be Focus of New Exhibit
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
Amazon Air Hub Joins Forces with National Amazon Labor Union, Announces Card Campaign
Florence, KY1 day ago
Sale of Cincinnati Southern Railway to Norfolk Southern Derailed by Lawmakers
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Local Poet Laureates Leading Free Events During National Poetry Month
Cincinnati, OH6 days ago
Registration for the 22nd Annual Ohio River Paddlefest Now Open
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
Petition Calls on Xavier University to Kick Joe Deters Out of the Classroom
Cincinnati, OH6 days ago
Biannual Northside Record Fair Returns in April
Cincinnati, OH4 days ago
From "Cocaine Cat" to "Cat Ambassador," Amiry the Serval is 2023's Biggest Glow-Up Yet
Cincinnati, OH5 days ago
Fibonacci Brewing Celebrating Pi Day With Party and Pie-Eating Contest
Mount Healthy, OH6 days ago
Rep. Greg Landsman Introduces Bill in Congress to Cap Insulin Prices at $35 a Month for Children
Cincinnati, OH4 days ago
A New Irish Pub is Coming to the Banks This Summer
Cincinnati, OH4 days ago
More Former Employees Are Claiming flow Owner Rhys Watkins Didn’t Pay Them
Newport, KY2 days ago
'A Chorus Line' to be First Production Staged at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park’s New Theater
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
Partially Decomposed Human Remains Found on NKU's Campus, University Officials Say
Highland Heights, KY6 days ago
Solve Puzzles and Learn About Local History in the Heritage Village Museum's Escape Room Series
Sharonville, OH6 days ago
Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival Returns to Riverbend This Summer
Cincinnati, OH5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy