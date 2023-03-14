Achievements and Allyship Recognized During Women in STEM Awards
By Madeline Fening,
A group of six women and one man were recognized for their achievements and allyship in science at the Women in STEM Honors Luncheon on Tuesday, March 14.
Hosted by the Gaskins Foundation, Cincinnati Museum Center and the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio, the awards recognize the contributions of women to promote Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education among women and girls in the Greater Southern Ohio area.
Honorees included:
Sara Brockert, Messer Construction Company
Lindsay Gerding, Jacobs
Dr. Regina Whitfield Kekessi, TriHealth
Nolita Lewis, GE Aerospace
Dr. Ying Sun, University of Cincinnati College of Engineering and Applied Sciences
Dr. Rolanda J. Wilkerson, Procter & Gamble
Chris Day, GE Aerospace
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, women make up nearly half of the U.S. workforce but are still vastly underrepresented in STEM jobs. While women have made gains since 1970 when only 8% of STEM jobs were occupied by women, that number has only jumped to 27% in 2019. In the same year, men made up 52% of all U.S. workers but 73% of all STEM workers.
What women earn in STEM fields is also imbalanced. Of the 70 different types of STEM jobs that the Census Bureau reports on, women earned more than men in only one occupation: computer network architects. But even in that specific field, women only represented 8% of its workforce.
