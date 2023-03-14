Isiah Kiner-Falefa takes reps in CF, seemingly shifting to Yankees utility role

Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s transition into a Yankees utilityman is seemingly underway.

The former starting shortstop was seen taking batting practice reps in center field on Tuesday, with Aaron Boone telling reporters that Kiner-Falefa has been working in the outfield with Nick Swisher.

According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Aaron Boone plans to start Kiner-Falefa in center field later this week, “as he transitions into a utility role.”

Kiner-Falefa also saw reps in other infield spots this spring, and said himself that it’s hard to deny that signs that seem to be pointing to him losing his starting shortstop spot, which he occupied nearly all of last season. But his offensive numbers never materialized, and his defense began to lag as well down the stretch, eventually leading to hyped prospect Oswald Peraza seeing time as the starter during the postseason.

Now, after Peraza hit over .300 down the stretch for the Yanks last season, and top prospect Anthony Volpe tearing it up in spring training, it appears the Bombers are ready to turn shortstop over to one of its top prospects that left the team reluctant to pursue a big-name free agent at the shortstop position the past two offseasons.

