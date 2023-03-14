Open in App
Omaha, NE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

North Carolina State vs. Creighton picks, predictions: Who wins NCAA Tournament game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic,

5 days ago
No. 11 seed North Carolina State and No. 6 seed Creighton face off on Friday in an NCAA Tournament first-round game.

The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. MST and can be seen on TNT.

Who will win the game?

Check out these picks and predictions for the contest.

Creighton is a 5.5-point favorite in the game, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Fansided: Take North Carolina State with the points vs. Creighton

Iain MacMillan writes: "NC State also has a massive advantage when it comes to playing good fundamental basketball. The Wolfpack rank fifth in the country in extra scoring chances per game at +6.3. Creighton, meanwhile, struggled in this area ranking 264th at -1.8. I think NC State can hang on to the ball, force some turnovers, and at the very least keep this game close. I’ll back them getting the 5.5 points in this ACC vs. Big East matchup."

FanDuel: Creighton 78, North Carolina State 70

Devon Platana writes: "For this game's best bet, I'm siding with Creighton on the spread. The Bluejays have accuracy and the paint advantage on their side, meaning they should be able to create some separation from the Wolfpack. Furthermore, Creighton is also 8-1 ATS in its last nine games played in March, whereas NC State is 1-5 ATS in its last six outings of the month. Considering how NC State has also suffered two major blowout losses recently, Creighton has no excuse not to cover the spread."

NCAA Tournament schedule, TV:March Madness game times, channels, announcers, how to watch

Sports Chat Place: Go with Creighton to cover against North Carolina State

It writes: "I’ll stick with Creighton in this one, but I’m probably not going near it. You could make a good case either way. The Bluejays had a rough time against a very good Xavier team in their last outing, shooting a tepid 37.5 percent from the field with a 45-28 rebounding deficit in the loss. Creighton had been on a good scoring run prior to that however, with 84 or more points in three straight games. As for NC State, they had a tough draw against Clemson in their last game as well. The Wolfpack are just 1-3 in their last four outings, but they’ve played some stout opponents during that time. This one should be pretty evenly-matched, and I like Creighton just a little better."

NCAA Tournament odds:2023 March Madness point spreads, money lines, over/unders for games

Sportsbook Wire: Creighton 76, North Carolina State 71

It writes: "Creighton has covered 16 times in 33 matchups with a spread this season. NC State has covered 16 times in 33 chances against the spread this season."

March Madness odds:Houston, Kansas, Alabama, Purdue 2023 men's NCAA Tournament favorites

Dimers: Creighton 75, North Carolina State 72

It writes: "Dimers.com's predicted final score for North Carolina State vs. Creighton at Ball Arena this Friday has Creighton winning 75-72."

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

Comments / 0

Community Policy