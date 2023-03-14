Obituary: Pamela W. Handley

A public visitation for Pamela W. Handley, of Hanceville, will be from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Hanceville Funeral Home.

Mrs. Handley was born on January 9, 1959 to Eugene and Dorothy (Partridge) Wilkins. She passed away at her home in Hanceville on March 11, 2023 at the age of 64.

Mrs. Handley was preceded in death by her father, Eugene Wilkins and her brother, Larry Eugene Wilkins.

Survivors include her children, Jamie Wilkins, Randy McLeod, and Natalie McLeod; grandchildren, Addison Wilkins, Jasper Napoles, Kathleen Napoles, Lyle Napoles, Tyler Jordan Maddux, Kyli McLeod, and McKenzie McLeod; mother, Dorothy Clayborne; and siblings, Donna Womack, Harlan Wilkins, Chad Wilkins, and Becky Wilkins.