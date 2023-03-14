Open in App
Hanceville, AL
See more from this location?
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Pamela W. Handley

By Hanceville Funeral Home,

5 days ago

A public visitation for Pamela W. Handley, of Hanceville, will be from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Hanceville Funeral Home.

Mrs. Handley was born on January 9, 1959 to Eugene and Dorothy (Partridge) Wilkins. She passed away at her home in Hanceville on March 11, 2023 at the age of 64.

Mrs. Handley was preceded in death by her father, Eugene Wilkins and her brother, Larry Eugene Wilkins.

Survivors include her children, Jamie Wilkins, Randy McLeod, and Natalie McLeod; grandchildren, Addison Wilkins, Jasper Napoles, Kathleen Napoles, Lyle Napoles, Tyler Jordan Maddux, Kyli McLeod, and McKenzie McLeod; mother, Dorothy Clayborne; and siblings, Donna Womack, Harlan Wilkins, Chad Wilkins, and Becky Wilkins.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Hanceville, AL newsLocal Hanceville, AL
Obituary: Wilma Ann Bailey
Hanceville, AL1 day ago
Obituary: Ima J. Patrick, 93
Garden City, AL2 days ago
Obituary: Georgia V. Peek
Cullman, AL5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Obituary: Elaine Sparks
Cullman, AL2 days ago
Obituary: Larry Allen Underwood
Cullman, AL2 days ago
Obituary: Joyce Ann Blackmon
Arab, AL2 days ago
Obituary: Dillard S. Williams
Cullman, AL2 days ago
Obituary: David Randall Kuykendall
Cullman, AL4 days ago
Obituary: Robert Wayne Frazier
Haleyville, AL4 days ago
Obituary: Anna Belle Moore
Cullman, AL3 days ago
Obituary: Gary Neal Hardman
Cullman, AL4 days ago
Obituary: Eugene Lavonne “Gene” Gilliland
Decatur, AL5 days ago
Obituary: Rick Jennings Jr.
Cullman, AL6 days ago
Obituary: William Earl “Bub” Childers
Blountsville, AL6 days ago
Obituary: Tommy Charles Bartlett (updated)
Double Springs, AL6 days ago
Obituary: Grace Marlene Franklin
Phil Campbell, AL6 days ago
Files from yesteryear: 1898, 1937, 1957
Cullman, AL21 hours ago
Obituary: Louise McGriff
Holly Pond, AL7 days ago
Obituary: Gloria Jean Jacks
Double Springs, AL7 days ago
Obituary: Patsy June Whitten
Bear Creek, AL7 days ago
Obituary: Glenda Smith
Cullman, AL7 days ago
Obituary: A.J. “Jack” Stewart
Crane Hill, AL7 days ago
Obituary: Stephen Patrick Campbell
Houston, AL3 days ago
Baileyton seniors grapple with loss of center
Baileyton, AL52 minutes ago
PREP SOFTBALL: Holly Pond falls to Brewer at home
Holly Pond, AL2 days ago
Cullman Community Young Singers experiencing revitalization
Cullman, AL2 days ago
Hundreds of students tour Wallace State during Spring Showcase
Hanceville, AL3 days ago
Sacred Heart students meet pen pals at 1st confession
Cullman, AL1 day ago
February 2023 health department scores
Cullman, AL20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy