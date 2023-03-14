SOFTBALL: The story so far ...

As the softball season pauses (mostly) for spring break, it’s time to take a dive into the early returns for the Sun Preps-area teams.

Venice is showing signs that it will be maintaining its lofty standards of the past two seasons despite graduation losses. Charlotte, too, looks to be on par with recent vintage.

North Port and Lemon Bay have shown they can compete with most teams on their respective schedules and Port Charlotte, despite a slow start, could boast the area’s top player in the region’s most loaded position.

Then there is DeSoto County, whose 3-3 record is a bit of an enigma. It is difficult to judge just what kind of team the Bulldogs are at the moment, due to an issue that is beyond their control.

So let’s catch up with everyone and reset the season for the big, post-break push. We’re going to take a look at the teams in order of their current MaxPreps rankings, as of Tuesday morning.

VENICE (5-1)

The Indians are ranked No. 57 overall and No. 17 in Class 7A.

Ahead of Venice in the rankings is Sarasota at No. 44, which is notable in that the Sailors’ lone loss this season was a 6-1 verdict against the Indians. If anyone can decipher how Venice trails Sarasota when the Indians’ lone defeat came against the state’s current No. 2 (Parrish Community), please share with the audience.

To be fair to the algorithm, Venice hasn’t exactly played a murderer’s row outside of Parrish, which defeated the Indians, 10-0. We’ll learn a lot more about Venice following a three-game stretch later this month. On March 25 during the second day of an event in Ocala, the Indians will face West Port (No. 84) and South Sumter (No. 32). That following Tuesday, Venice will return home and play host to Charlotte (No. 76).

There have been some standout moments in the early going. Emily Beam smacked a pair of home runs in what stands to be Venice’s best win so far, a 6-4 victory against Bishop Verot. Kenna Tippman is playing elite defense at shortstop and Layne Preece has been the type of ace everyone anticipated she would be. Fellow hurler Bailee Riggins had a terrific outing on the road during a 9-0 win at Port Charlotte, going the distance and striking out nine.

Earlier this year, Venice coach Steve Constantino spoke highly of newcomer Myah Purdy, whom he expects to eventually be the team’s leadoff hitter for years to come. Fellow freshman Daisy Jackson had a big moment in Venice’s most recent game, ripping a home run and driving in four runs during the Indians’ 10-2 win against Riverview.

CHARLOTTE (5-2)

The Tarpons are No. 76 overall and No. 11 in Class 6A.

Might as well just say it: Charlotte is already in the regional playoffs.

Jinx? Not really.

The Tarpons reside in four-team District 6A-8, where Palmetto Ridge, Lehigh and Riverdale all lag well behind Charlotte in firepower.

Riverdale defeated Lehigh 17-6 earlier this year before coming to Punta Gorda and getting thrashed, 14-0, by the Tarpons. We’ll know a little more about Palmetto Ridge (No. 257) when it plays host to Barron Collier out of spring break. The Tarpons throttled BC, 14-2, in the first week of the regular season.

The top two-thirds of the Charlotte batting order is potent, with newcomer Dava Hoffer being the missing link to that group. The Tarpons already have 24 extra-base hits in just seven games played.

Lexi Fitzgerald is batting .524 with four doubles and a triple. Faith Wharton has a pair of home runs and is hitting at a .389 clip. Amber Chumley is hitting .429 while Hoffer and Lela Evett are batting .353 and .350, respectively.

At the top of the order is Jasmine Jones, another of the area’s standout shortstops. She’s batting .292, but has a .370 on-base percentage.

Charlotte’s best win of the year to date is the one in which the offense never got going. The Tarpons knocked off Bishop Verot, 1-0, behind Hoffer, who went the distance in the circle, allowing four hits and a walk, relying on her defense to get outs.

Charlotte’s two losses were on the road at Lakewood Ranch and Evangelical Christian. While the loss to the Mustangs is understandable, the Tarpons are likely eager for another crack at ECS.

That trait will serve the Tarpons well moving forward with a schedule that will find them at the same Ocala event as Venice before playing Venice on the island at the end of the month.

The home stretch of the Tarpons’ schedule is a beast, with Venice and Lakewood Ranch visiting Punta Gorda, as well as a trip to Bishop Verot. Also lurking is a road trip to Sarasota and a revenge date at home against ECS.

LEMON BAY (4-2)

The Manta Rays are No. 165 overall and No. 24 in Class 4A.

When Lemon Bay lost its season-opener to Inspiration Academy, coach Kim Pinkham was a bit incredulous, saying the game amounted to an exhibition for the Mantas, whose final preseason game had been canceled.

Hard to argue with her on that point, since Lemon Bay ripped off four consecutive wins, including an impressive 15-5 rout at North Port. Lemon Bay followed that Bobcats win with victories against DeSoto County, Gateway Charter and Riverview by combined score of 22-1.

The Mantas boast a pair of pitchers out to hot starts. Zoe Mills recently signed with the College of Central Florida. She tossed a two-hit shutout during a 9-0 win against DeSoto County. Meanwhile Mackenzie Vaughan cuffed Gateway Charter on two hits while fanning eight in five innings as Lemon Bay won that game, 4-0.

At the plate, Abby Matheny and Madison Kinkade lead the way, batting .467 and .412, respectively. Vaughan is not far behind at .368. Continuing our theme of shortstop being the area’s elite position, Mantas sophomore Chay Zalopany has batted cleanup at times for the Mantas, though seems to have found her swing lower in the order. She has reached base in every game this year other than the season-opener.

The Mantas are in District 4A-11, which features Port Charlotte and DeSoto County. Bayshore and Hardee appear to be the two teams to watch come district tournament time.

NORTH PORT (4-3)

The Bobcats are ranked No. 188 overall and No. 41 in Class 7A.

In Jewelie Vanderkous the Bobcats trust.

A dual threat in the pitcher’s circle and the batter’s box, Vanderkous is batting .463 with three home runs so far this season while accounting for all but five outs this season in the circle. There, she has amassed 72 strikeouts in 38.2 innings with a 1.99 earned run average.

North Port’s record is interesting in that the Bobcats’ most impressive performances arguably came in the three losses, rather than the four wins.

While the 15-5 setback against Lemon Bay was disappointing, the Bobcats hung tough with two Southwest Florida baddies in Sarasota and North Fort Myers, losing to both by respectable, 5-4 and 6-4 scores.

When playing competition they are supposed to beat, the Bobcats have taken care of business, emphatically. Three of their four wins have been via shutout while the Bobcats outscored those four foes, 55-6.

Those wins will have little value going forward. The Bobcats are in a fierce district with Venice, Lakewood Ranch and Sarasota.

DESOTO COUNTY (3-3)

The Bulldogs are ranked No. 305 overall and No. 45 in Class 4A.

The good news is DeSoto County is getting brand new lighting at its home field.

The bad news is DeSoto County is getting brand new lighting at its home field.

The process of restoring the Bulldogs’ hurricane-damaged field has been a long one. Unexpectedly so. As a result, the team has been forced to either cancel games or play the games on the road.

None of the teams DeSoto has defeated ranked in the state’s top 300 and the Bulldogs were blanked at Lemon Bay, 9-0, last month. The only other team of Lemon Bay’s ilk on the schedule today has been Mulberry, against which DeSoto County put up a more respectable outing in a 5-3 defeat.

The Bulldogs are tracking much as last year’s team did, meaning when they win, they swing the bats. DeSoto County has 33 runs scored in their three wins, but just seven runs in the three defeats.

Four Bulldog regulars are hitting .389 or better, let by junior Joni Taylor .571 average. Junior Daysha Izaguirre and senior Kali Patton are each hitting .471 while senior Layna Taylor is batting .400.

PORT CHARLOTTE (1-4)

The Pirates are No. 352 overall and No. 50 in Class 4A.

Port Charlotte suffered a glacial start to its season and it didn’t help that their first three opponents were North Port, Venice and Charlotte.

Those three area heavyweights pounded the Pirates by a combined 33-1 score. Part of the Pirates’ issues can be traced to a thin roster. The Pirates haven’t been fielding a junior varsity team to date.

Mostly, though, Port Charlotte needs a few more bats to surround shortstop Mickey Coslor, who might be the area’s best hitter.

Coslor is batting .538 and has been a walking double on the basepaths, stealing 12 bases in 13 attempts. Unfortunately for Coslor, the only other Pirate with a batting average better than .222 is Gia Greaves, whose .364 mark includes a double and triple.

Port Charlotte will have to get things figured out quickly following the break because the schedule down the stretch is a bear with games against Charlotte, Hardee, Venice and Evangelical Christian, among others.