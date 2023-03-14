Open in App
Lexington, KY
WEKU

Bourbon officials discuss future of the industry at the University of Kentucky

By John McGary,

5 days ago

A dozen master distillers fielded questions Monday at the University of Kentucky's Bourbon Industry Conference. (Matt Barton / UK College of Agriculture)

The 4 th annual Bourbon Industry Conference began Monday at the University of Kentucky’s Gatton Student Center. Seth DeBolt, the director of U-K’s James Beam Institute, said it was a busy first day.

“We touch on human resources, market trends, diversity, equity and inclusion, a solid session on maturation on the use of spillage on growth, managing growth.”

DeBolt said the demand for bourbon is growing, in the U-S and, despite trade barriers, worldwide, which is one big reason the conference has expanded from one to three days.

“750 people turned up from primarily industry and the stakeholders, we serve the distilleries of Kentucky. But everyone from educators, farmers, legislators are here to discuss topical issues related to Kentucky's bourbon industry.”

Governor Andy Beshear was one of the speakers Monday. The sold-out event continues through Wednesday.

